Medical Device Packaging Market to Reach USD 80.91 billion By 2030 : Key Drivers and Challenges : Fatpos Global

Medical Device Packaging Market to surpass USD 80. 91 billion by 2030 from USD 30.32 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.67% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Medical Device Packaging Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 80. 91 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the growth of the market is attributed to increased demand for innovative packaging solutions, rising prevalence of chronic disorders, the advent of technology supporting R&D activities, and growing concern towards environmental coupled with the increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure.

“Rising prevalence of chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer is a significant factor projected to expand the market growth during the assessment period. In addition, a growing geriatric population that is more prone to chronic disorders would demand implantable devices, monitoring & diagnostic equipment which in turn is expected to propel the demand for medical device packaging”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Medical Device Packaging Market: Key Players

• 3M Group

• DowDuPont

• Mitsubishi Chemical

• Sonoco

• Berry Global Inc.

• WestRock

• Avery Dennison

• Klöckner Pentaplast.

• Constantia Flexibles

• Other Prominent Players

• Other Prominent Players

Medical Device Packaging provides protection as well as ensures sterility of the medical devices during the shelf life. The critical need of maintaining the sterile barrier system (SBS) is a distinguishing feature of medical device packaging. It functions as a barrier to keep microorganisms out of the product and safeguard the medical devices from contamination, physical damage, and any kind of mechanical damage during shipping and storage. Medical device packaging also performs advertising and communication functions. The packaging conveys information regarding the product such as warnings, directions, and benefits. Product identification is a critical part of package communication. This is especially true for medical devices that are used in institutional settings, such as hospitals, where personnel may be pressed for time to select the suitable device for a patient.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Medical Device Packaging market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by product into Bags & Pouches, Boxes, Trays, and Others. By Application, market is segmented into Medical Tools & Equipment, Medical Devices, In-Vitro Diagnostic Products, and Implants. By Material into Polymer, PVC, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Paper & Paperboard, PE and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Medical Device Packaging Market Segments:

By Packing Type

• Primary Packaging

• Secondary Packaging

• Tertiary Packaging

By Application

• Medical Tools & Equipment

• Medical Devices

• In-Vitro Diagnostic Products

• Implants

By Material

• Polymer

• PVC

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• PE

• Paper & Paperboard

• Nonwoven material

• Others

By Product

• Bags & Pouches

• Trays

• Boxes

• Others

