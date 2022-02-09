Kyvos achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance for its Managed Service Offering – Kyvos 365
Kyvos Insights announced that it has successfully attained its SOC 2 Type 1 compliance for Kyvos 365 (BI Acceleration-as-a-service).LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyvos demonstrates its ongoing commitment to protect the confidentiality, integrity, availability, and security of the service and customer data.
Kyvos Insights, a leading Cloud BI Acceleration company, today announced that it has successfully attained its SOC 2 Type 1 compliance for Kyvos 365 (BI Acceleration-as-a-service) through an audit performed by an independent CPA firm. Kyvos' security policies, procedures, and practices have now been certified as becoming SOC 2 compliant, as determined by the American Institute of CPAs.
It requires phenomenal discipline, focus, and persistence to provide on-demand evidence throughout an audit, that a company is exercising its policies and procedures to manage customer data securely. By achieving SOC2 Type 1 certification, Kyvos once again proved that they make no compromises in securing their clients' data.
As Kyvos' rapid growth continues, acquiring SOC 2 Type 1 certification is not only a business requirement; it's also an opportunity to fortify their commitment to being good data guardians.
“Our customers rely on us to process their critical business data that includes sensitive information, which makes it a top priority for us to protect their data,” said Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer at Kyvos Insights. “Taking this extra step is just one more way to show that we take stringent measures to ensure the safety and confidentiality of our customer’s data and will continue to invest in our security controls."
In this era, when data is everywhere, businesses need to have enough assurance that their information is not exposed to any security threat and is safeguarded. Kyvos, with its three-tiered security architecture and SOC 2 certification, has once again proven adherence to its customers. To know more about Kyvos' Security practices, click here.
About Kyvos Insights
Kyvos is the world's most powerful BI acceleration platform that delivers instant insights on data at a massive scale, both on the cloud and on-premise. Kyvos' breakthrough Smart OLAP™ technology revolutionizes analytics by enabling users to visualize, explore, and analyze trillions of rows of data with sub-second response times. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was founded by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus, and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com.
