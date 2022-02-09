Congressman William Timmons visits Upstate high school credit union
Congressman William Timmons visits with students from Greenville Federal Credit Union's in-school branch program.
Credit union’s in-school branch program highlights the benefits of work-based learning.
Our collaboration with Greenville High School provides a practical learning environment for teens to build their financial literacy through experience.”GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congressman William Timmons visited Greenville Federal Credit Union's branch at Greenville Senior High School on Monday, February 7, to learn about the student-run credit union located within the school. “The Branch at Greenville High School” is a working branch of Greenville Federal Credit Union, a federally chartered financial institution headquartered in Greenville, SC. The in-school branch run by students is open to all Greenville Senior High School students and staff for membership and deposit accounts.
— Paul Hughes, President of Greenville Federal Credit Union
During the tour Timmons met with students, school principal Jason Warren, credit union president Paul Hughes, and representatives from the Greenville Chamber Hank Hyatt and Cheryl Garrison. Credit union “Student Specialists” Heaven Hawkins and KeAsia Grayson welcomed Timmons and described the daily activities involved in running the in-school credit union. They also explained how the program has given them the developing professional skills that will help them enter the workforce.
“We are grateful to Congressman Timmons for taking the time to get to know our students and learn about the benefits of this program,” said credit union president Paul Hughes. “Credit unions are uniquely equipped to help provide financial education at a granular, grass-roots level within a community. Our collaboration with Greenville High School to run a fully functioning branch inside the school provides a practical learning environment for teens to build their financial literacy through experience.”
Timmons talked with the students about the training they received to perform their roles within the student branch. Each year a select group of students earns honors-level course credit in the year-long program. These students participate in a rigorous, paid summer training program to learn about processing transactions, security, fraud prevention and professional responsibilities before opening the branch for the school year. Next year’s class will also be part of LaunchGVL, a work-based learning program facilitated by the Greenville Chamber and Greenville County Schools.
“Whether processing deposits and withdrawals for members or presenting financial workshops and budgeting concepts to their peers, these students gain financial knowledge and skills that will serve them the rest of their lives,” said Hughes. “We could not be more proud of the program or our graduates.”
Since its launch in 2016, The Branch at Greenville High School and Greenville Federal Credit Union have graduated 41 students from the in-school branch program, with eight going on to work full or part-time jobs at the credit union and several pursuing college degrees in accounting, marketing, and business administration.
For information about Greenville Federal Credit Union’s in-school branch, visit
www.greenvillefcu.com/about/the-credit-union/the-branch-at-greenville-high
About Greenville Federal Credit Union
Greenville Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial alternative to traditional banking with five branch locations in Greenville, Greer, and Mauldin serving more than 32,000 members. The more than $380 million credit union was founded by nine teachers from the School District of Greenville County as an educator’s credit union in 1968. In 2001, the credit union approved a conversion to a community-based charter to serve anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Greenville County. The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), an agency of the federal government, insures all accounts up to $250,000. For more information, please visit the credit union’s website at www.greenvillefcu.com or call 864.235.6309.
Catherine James, SVP Marketing and Brand Strategy
Greenville Federal Credit Union
+1 864-263-4840
email us here