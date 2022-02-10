Internet of Things and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing Market Size is expected to reach USD 31 Bn by 2030

IOT and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing Market to surpass USD 31 Bn by 2030 from USD 14 Bn in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.3% in the coming years,2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Internet of Things and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 31 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 9.3 % between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, The industry is likely to be driven by customers' increasing need for safe-to-eat products. Due to its vast population wanting safe and secure food, the Asia Pacific segment is expected to lead the market. It is also expected to be the fastest-growing, owing to the increased need for safety concerns following the recent COVID epidemic in China.

“The contamination of food with bacteria and mycotoxins is the most common cause of foodborne diseases. The presence of pathogens in food, such as Salmonella and Listeria, jeopardizes the microbiological safety and quality of the food, resulting in foodborne diseases. Commercial food services have grown considerably in popularity over the previous three decades, necessitating a great deal of food handling. This has resulted in a rise in the number of individuals handling food, as well as other developments such as new methods of producing and distributing food, which has increased the risk of foodborne infection transfer from handlers to consumers, boosting the need for food traceability systems.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Internet of Things and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing Market: Key Players

• C.H. Robinson (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US)

• OPTEL GROUP (Canada)

• Cognex (US)

• Honeywell International Inc. (US)

• SGS SA (Switzerland)

• Zebra Technologies (US)

• Bar Code Integrators (US)

• Carlisle (US)

• Merit-Trax (Canada)

• Other Prominent Players

Food traceability refers to the tracking and monitoring of food goods as they travel to their final destination, whether it's a customer or a store. The technology employed in this procedure tracks the exact location of the food, avoiding tainted or discarded food from being mixed in with the edible food. In the Internet of Things and Traceability for the Food & Beverage Manufacturing Market, there are a variety of technologies with various applications that focus on enabling quick and effective corrective steps if something goes wrong, hence preventing tainted food from reaching customers.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Internet of Things and Traceability for the Food & Beverage Manufacturing Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by technology into RFID/RTLS, GPS, Barcode, Infrared, and Biometrics, by equipment into PDA with GPS, Thermal Printers, 2D & 1D Scanners, Tags & Labels, Sensors. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Internet of Things and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing Market Segments:

By technology

• RFID/RTLS

• GPS

• Barcode

• Infrared

• Biometrics

By equipment

• PDA with GPS

• Thermal Printers

• 2D & 1D Scanners

• Tags & Labels

• Sensors

