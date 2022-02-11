KC Roofing Company is Being Nominated for the Fastest Growth Contractor Award at Win the Storm Conference, Feb 14-16
Shamrock Roofing and Construction's Executive Director, Garen Armstrong will be sharing his growth by giving a roof away to an honorable Veteran.
I am excited to be a main stage speaker and tell my story from coming back from the dead, having a heart transplant to building my roofing company to $50Mil! I was totally tapped into a Higher Power.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Director, Garen Armstrong with Shamrock Roofing and Construction will be in attendance at the Win the Storm Conference, Dallas, Texas where he will be recognized as one of the nominees for the Fastest Growth Contractor Award.
— Garen Armstrong
Garen is thrilled to share his success story and says, “I am excited to be a main stage speaker and tell my story from coming back from the dead, having a heart transplant to building my roofing company to $50Mil! I was totally tapped into a Higher Power.” Shamrock Roofing has grown from making 3 Mil in 2017 to a projected 50 Mil by the end of 2022. The company attributes its growth to its tight-knit company culture and the strong value to give back to the community. Garen Armstrong and Shamrock Roofing will be demonstrating the importance of giving back at the Win the Storm Conference by giving away a new roof to a deserving Marine Vet with a Purple Heart. Garen is very grateful for the opportunity to be alive and grow his company exponentially each year. He wants others to know that he has not done it alone. Garen says, “I just want to thank my strategic alliances who helped get me here. When you’re growing to $50Mil with goals of $100Mil, you have to grow with some partners and valued advisors. CBIZ Kansas City and Spencer Fane have been that for me and I am very thankful.”
About Shamrock Roofing and Construction
Known for uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business since 1977. Located in over 10 markets in 8 states, Shamrock may have plans to open in a city near you.
Shamrock Cares as a devoted community activist, with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and the provider of the annual “Put the Unity in the Community” scholarship. Shamrock Roofing is looking for Power Partners to join the Shamrock Nation for increased growth and impact.
Shae M Adams
Shae Marcus Consulting
+1 913-522-2017
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Shamrock Power Partners