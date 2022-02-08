Working trip in Bobojon Gafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, February 8 - On February 8, in Bobojon Gafurov district, next destination upon his working trip to the cities and districts of the Sughd region, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, opened the “Tojir Plast” Limited Liability Company.

This new industrial enterprise was built in the center of the Gafurov village by a domestic entrepreneur Jamshed Mirkholikov as part of the “Years of Industrial Development”.

In the “Tojir Plast” LLC, established in the process of implementing the fourth national goal – the accelerated industrialization of the country, 25 people are provided with permanent jobs and good salaries.

Taking into account the needs of the population, companies and enterprises, the “Tojir Plast” company has launched the production of polyethylene containers from 100 liters to 5 tons. According to experts, these polyethylene containers meet world standards in appearance and quality, and their competitiveness is guaranteed.

The production capacity of the enterprise is 400 containers of various sizes per month. The company manufactures more than 30 types of polyethylene containers of various sizes and processes from 8 to 10 tons of raw materials per month.

In the course of familiarization with the production process at the established enterprise, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the creative initiative of the entrepreneur and called the creation of an industrial enterprise for the production of import-substituting and export-oriented products as worthy example.

While in Bobojon Gafurov district of Sughd region, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon also put into operation the furniture factory LLC "Sitorai Sughd".

The new industrial enterprise was built by domestic entrepreneur Furkat Dadaboev at a cost of 1.5 million somoni and is equipped with modern technology from China and Turkey.

With the commissioning of a new production facility, 30 people, including local women, are provided with good working conditions and high salaries.

The company produces a wide range of high-quality furniture, including tables and chairs, armchairs, beds and wardrobes.

At the first stage, the company's products are intended to provide the domestic market. In accordance with the instructions and recommendations of the Head of State, the responsible persons set out to establish the export of domestic products to neighboring countries by strengthening production capacities.

Next in his trip program to Bobojon Gafurov district, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon visited the town of Somgor, where he first put into operation the irrigation line of melons of the State Agricultural Enterprise "Palos" of the Agency for the Provision of Special Property under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Sughd region.

An irrigation line was laid in the region with the installation of two new engines with a capacity of 1500 kilovolts and 750 rpm from a distance of 20 km from the first Somgor canal.

Irrigation in the town of Somgor is carried out for the purpose of efficient and targeted use of land, which actively contributes to the commissioning of new plots, the prevention of soil salinization, the restoration and establishment of intensive and super-intensive orchards and vineyards.

Then, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, got familiar with the plan for locating vineyards in the rural communities “Dadaboy Kholmatov” and “Ismoil” of Bobojon Gafurov district, Sughd region, as well as at the “Palos” State Agricultural Enterprise of the Agency for the Provision of Special Property under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Sughd region, gave rise to the creation of 50 hectares of new vineyards by planting vines.

Taking into account the current situation in the modern world, including the lack of food in some countries of the world, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, during a conversation with the responsible persons of the Agency for the Provision of Special Property under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, gave specific instructions for the targeted and effective use of the available land in order to increase the annual output of high-quality domestic products.