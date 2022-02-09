KMK Consulting Inc. Announces Dani Heywood as President
Dani Heywood has been named KMK Consulting’s new President, effective January 24th, 2022
It was immediately clear that Dani was the right fit. I have been aware of her work for a number of years, and I'm completely confident that she will lead KMK towards significant growth.”MORRISTOWN, NJ, US, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KMK Consulting Inc. is pleased to announce they have named Dani (Daniella) Heywood as their new President, effective January 2022. Dani will be working alongside Founder and CEO, Michael Karbachinskiy, to identify and implement the KMK strategy, integrate offerings between business units, and will take over the day-to-day operations of the company. Michael will continue to play an active role but will center his focus on market positioning and fostering existing and new client relationships.
“It was immediately clear that Dani was the right fit,” said Michael Karbachinskiy, Founder & CEO of KMK Consulting, Inc. “I have been aware of her work for a number of years, and I'm completely confident that she will lead KMK towards significant growth. We're very excited to have her on the team.”
Dani joins KMK from Branding Science, a behavioral science driven primary market research company, where she was President of the US organization. In this role she started the US arm of the organization, bringing it to eight-figure revenues and growing the team to 45 individuals. A servant leader, she is skilled in creating high-performance cultures, instilling structure and discipline around project management, business growth, talent recruitment and people development, while establishing executive client relationships and profitable client portfolios.
“The business arms within KMK are a unique combination that drive competitive advantage for clients, and better outcomes for patients and I am excited to expose more clients to the suite of offerings KMK has," states Dani. "I’m looking forward to working with the exceptional team to align on the vision and mission and elevate its processes and procedures to position KMK for continued and accelerated growth.”
Dani has expertise in Oncology in particular and has worked with several blockbuster brands to initial launch and beyond as they expanded into additional indications or earlier lines of use. Dani has presented several times at Intellus, especially around behavioral science topics both with Yale University and clients. She has been a Vistage member for the past four years and is enrolled in the Vistage Stanford Executive Leadership program which will complement the optimization of the KMK strategy.
About KMK Consulting Inc.
KMK Consulting, Inc. has been providing operational support and analytics services to the pharmaceutical industry for over twenty years. KMK focuses on four functions within the pharmaceutical space: Sales Force Effectiveness, Market Research, Health Economics & Outcomes Research and Advanced Analytics Support. Additionally, KMK provides business intelligence software to increase field sales performance. A recent independent study rates KMK as a leader in the Sales Operations space for both quality of deliverables and willingness to recommend. KMK is based in Morristown, NJ, with offices in Boston, India and China.
KMK recently launched their on-demand biopharma commercial SME network, KMK Star Alliance, which allows you to quickly and easily engage with experts from throughout the industry at the click of a button. The network is made up of top-tier executives with experience in Market Access, Commercialization & Marketing, Insights & Analytics, IT, Learning & Development, and more.
