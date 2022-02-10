Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market To Reach at USD 44.8 Bn By 2030,Trend, Future Growth, Key Findings and Forecast

Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market to surpass USD 44.8 billion by 2030 from USD 31 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 13.6 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 44.8 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 13.6% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, the Increased population demand for food is increasing. This is one of the main reasons for the need for agricultural productivity improvement techniques. Nano-products such as nano fertilizers and nano-pesticides in agriculture are focused on reducing chemical propagation, limiting nutritional losses in fertilizer, and enhancing yields by pesticide management and nutrient management. Therefore nanotechnology can be improved with new nanotools in agriculture. The increasing need for optimal crop production with scarce funds gives it tremendous popularity among farmers.

“People around the world have become increasingly concerned about health and are aware of health-related issues. The use of clean label products is being increased. The demand for new food processing techniques to improve and maintain F&B products' quality and nutritional value is growing. This boosts the growth of the world market for food nanotechnology.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market: Key Players

• BASF SE

• Danaflex Nano LLC

• Amcor Limited

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

• Sonoco Products Co.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Bemis Company Inc.

• Avery Dennison

• Tetra Pak International S.A.

• Sealed Air

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Sidel

• DuPont Teijin Films

• Other Prominent Players

The nanotechnology sectors are crucial advanced techniques that enable food, medicine, and agriculture to contribute, develop, and to have sustainable impacts. Nanomaterials can produce healthy, safe, and high-quality functional food, which is perishable or semi-perishable in nature, qualitatively or quantitatively. Nanotechnology is superior to traditional technologies for food processing with higher food shelf life, contamination prevention, and food quality improvement. Nanotechnology applications will improve the bioavailability and taste of nanomaterial, texture, and uniformity of food, achieved by modifying particle size, possible cluster formation, and the surface load of nanomaterials.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Nanotechnology for Food Packaging market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Technology into Active Packaging, Intelligent & Smart Packaging, and Controlled Release Packaging. By application, market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Personal Care & Cosmetics. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Nanotechnology for Food Packaging Market Segments:

By Technology

• Active Packaging

• Intelligent & Smart Packaging

• Controlled Release Packaging

By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

