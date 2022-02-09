UAE fast becoming the leading study hub of Asia

Student Recruitment Student Recruitment Course Guidance

UAE universities in a show of force amongst hundreds of participating institutions at GETEX 2022. A plethora of study options on offer.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A plethora of study options on offer in Healthcare, Engineering, Finance, Hospitality, the Arts and much more in multi-curriculum formats.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 9th February 2022

Education for all

Turning the page post pandemic, it is now back to school for most students across the region and back to business for education providers. To meet the surge in the demand for multi-faceted, quality education that will secure the future of young adults in a competitive job market, the Global Education & Training Exhibition (GETEX) will once again open its doors this 24 – 26 February at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. The show will feature higher education institutions from 25 countries and will facilitate over 35,000 expat and local students in getting placed in colleges and universities. Students will have access to browse a wide array of curriculum, ranging from International Baccalaureate (IB), British, American, Indian (CBSE and ICSE) and many others, and will be able to follow through on their education pursuits across a myriad of study levels including Diplomas, Masters & Doctorate Programs, Graduate and Undergraduate Programs, Corporate, Management and Skill Building Certifications, Technical and Occupational Courses, amongst others.

A 3-decade long track record in student placement

The vast size and scale of the GETEX show has in large part accounted for its 3-decade long excellence record in education marketing, resulting in students, parents and the larger academic community to tout it as one of the most effective education events in the Middle East, Asia and North Africa. The face-to-face interaction and on the spot enrollment benefits that the show format offers ensures quality education accessibility for learners of all age groups and all budgets.

Additional attractions for visitors

For the first time, and reaching a new milestone, GETEX is incorporating 25 regional and international K-12 schools from UAE, USA, Canada, UK and India that offer quality schooling to build the foundation for children of ages 3 – 18. Schools being showcased in this segment offer best in class education, so children can have the best start possible in their education pathways. The show will also feature: The GETEX Counsellors Forum, a series of presentations and discussions by role models in the Career Counsellor’s fraternity and many other education-centered live attractions on the show floor for visitors to experience.

GETEX 2022 event details are:

Show dates:

24th to 26th February 2022

Show timings:

Thursday, 24th February: 10am to 2pm & 5pm to 9pm

Friday, 25th February: 10am to 1pm & 5pm to 9pm

Saturday, 26th February: 11am to 7pm

Venue:

Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre

Open to the public:

Please register for free entry on https://mygetex.com/visitor-registration/



For enquiries, please contact:

International Conferences & Exhibitions LLC

+971 4 3355001

info@icedxb.com

About Global Education and Training Exhibition (GETEX):

GETEX has been the most powerful platform for education marketing in the Middle East since more than 30 years. It is the region’s leading student recruitment event connecting 400+ education providers to 35,000+ education seekers every year. It has also been instrumental in the placement of thousands of students from across the Middle East, North Africa and the Asian sub-continent to over 80 education destinations including North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. GETEX show sectors include general education, higher education, professional development, vocational training and the most recently added K-12 education. GETEX aims to make quality education accessible to all and serves as an effective platform for education providers to achieve their student enrollment targets.