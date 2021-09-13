Middle East’s leading education show, GETEX, goes global

Now rebranded with a new logo and market positioning, GETEX is scaling up its footprint in the world’s soon to be USD 35.8 billion education industry

DUBAI, UAE, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global education demand on upward trend

Leading research firm MarketsandMarkets™ estimates global higher education to become a USD 35.8 billion industry by 2025. Meanwhile, closer to home, UAE’s cabinet continues to seal its commitment to education with a federal budget of US$ 9.6 billion allocated to the industry in 2021 , and youth development, digital transformation, education for people with special needs and future skills pinpointed as topmost priorities. Under the patronage of UAE’s Ministry of Higher Education, the annual GETEX exhibition has been at the forefront of pushing this ambitious education agenda in the Middle East since over 30 years. It has done so by making quality education accessible to students in the region while giving education institutions a mass-scale platform where they can fulfill student enrolment quotas consistently and efficiently.

International expansion of GETEX inevitable

Managing Director at International Conferences & Exhibitions (show organizer of GETEX), Anselm Godinho comments, “Finding the right school or college is one of the most important decisions that any household makes and GETEX is pleased to have established itself as the most comprehensive and thorough “go-to” event for learners looking for the best academic programmes to match their needs. With education demand projected to sprint off the charts in a post Covid-19 world, we are thrilled to be taking the show beyond UAE and making it accessible to audiences in new markets such as Central Asia, Africa, and the Greater Middle East, where it will add value to local communities.” Talks to build new affiliate partnerships and make the show available through them in these key markets are currently in process by GETEX organizers.

GETEX 2022 running parallel to Expo 2020

Just in time for the new academic calendar and taking place during Dubai’s 6-month long global mega-event, Expo 2020, the upcoming edition of GETEX will run from 23 to 25 February 2022 at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. More than 30,000+ students of all age groups and nationalities will browse the show to identify suitable learning programmes for themselves and get exposure to an extensive showcase of education technology. Co-located attractions held at the show include the Counsellors Forum, open seminars, Education Leaders Networking, School Education Agents meetings and a brand-new segment dedicated to K-12 education. All regional and international education providers looking for opportunities to increase their student numbers are welcome to join the event. Education providers unable to have a physical presence at the show can book a virtual stand with dedicated live audio and video feed.