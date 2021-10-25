UAE’s K-12 education sector poised for growth

Coinciding with Expo 2020, the K-12 Education Show aligns with Dubai’s Urban Master Plan 2040 to nurture an expansion in education services in the emirate

DUBAI, UAE, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coinciding with Expo 2020, the K-12 Education Show aligns with Dubai’s Urban Master Plan 2040 to nurture an expansion in education services required to cater a population of up to 5.8 million Dubai residents by 2040

Student populations are on the rise

With the primary goal of making Dubai the best city in the world by enhancing quality of life for all residents, our government has announced a 25% increase in the land area allocated to education by 2040. Even looking as far as next year (2022), Dubai-based research firm Alpen Capital estimates that UAE will require 150 additional schools to accommodate its growing student population, which is expected to reach 1.5 million by then and will hike up enrolments in the K-12 sector throughout the country. Meanwhile, demand for private education is also being bolstered by an unprecedented hike in the influx of expats, brought about by recent government initiatives such as green visas and other business acceleration programmes which are attracting young, innovation-charged talent into the country.

Dubai welcomes 14,671 new school seats

Despite the Covid19 setback, 10 new schools have opened doors in Dubai during the 2021- 2022 academic calendar across diverse curricula including Indian (CBSE and ICSE), American, Australian, British and International Baccalaureate (IB). According to Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai enjoyed a 2.6% school enrolment growth between Sept 2020 and Feb 2021, which reflects its firm commitment to nurture a sustainable Knowledge Economy. All these growth trends point to Dubai’s booming school education sector which the upcoming K-12 Education Show will facilitate by bringing together the entire education community at one live, interactive marketplace event.

Post-Covid outlook for K-12 education

Commenting on a resilient post-Covid19 recovery and what it means for K-12 education services in UAE going forward, Managing Director at International Conferences & Exhibitions (show organiser of the K-12 Education Show by GETEX), Anselm Godinho says, “Learning from the Covid experience, UAE expats are keen to ensure that their children’s education is not disrupted going forward. Conversely, residential and day-scholar schools are looking for ways to pitch to expat parents with a clear message that they offer stable, comprehensive and quality education to children of ages 3 - 18, all at a price point that is competitive and affordable. We are proud and privileged to be offering the K-12 Education Show platform to parents so they are able to meet UAE’s education providers in person and make informed decisions for their children’s futures.”

K-12 Education Show at a glance

The K-12 Education Show by GETEX (Global Education and Training Exhibition) will be held at Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre from 23 – 25 Feb 2022 and will play a key role in informing, influencing and enrolling young learners. Taking place during Dubai’s 6-month long global mega-event, Expo 2020, it will attract between 10,000 – 15,000 potential students and their parents who will scout out the best study options and meet educators face to face to get their questions addressed. The event will host reputable nurseries, boarding schools, residential schools, special needs schools and all other education facilities catering to this sector.

The K-12 Education Show will also hold various onsite activations such as free-to-attend seminars, a Counsellors Forum and networking for education leaders. K-12 phase education providers looking to increase their student recruitment numbers who have not already slotted in their participation are welcome to enquire about exhibiting opportunities. Those unable to have a physical presence on the floor can book a virtual stand with audio visual access to students at the show.

For enquiries, please contact:

International Conferences & Exhibitions LLC

+971 4 3355001

info@icedxb.com

About the K-12 Education Show by GETEX:

GETEX (Global Education and Training Exhibition) has been the most powerful platform for education marketing in the Middle East since more than 30 years. It is the region’s leading student recruitment event connecting 400+ education providers to 35,000+ education seekers every year. The K-12 Education Show will be held alongside the upcoming Feb 2022 edition of GETEX, connecting young learners with schools operating across the UAE. For more information, please visit http://kto12educationshow.com/