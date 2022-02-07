Senate Resolution 222 Printer's Number 1381
PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1381
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
222
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, AUMENT, VOGEL, PHILLIPS-HILL,
FONTANA, HUGHES, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC,
COMITTA, SCAVELLO, J. WARD, SCHWANK, PITTMAN AND HUTCHINSON,
FEBRUARY 7, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 7, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing February 15, 2022, as "International Childhood
Cancer Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "International Childhood Cancer Day" increases
awareness of children fighting pediatric cancer across the
globe; and
WHEREAS, "International Childhood Cancer Day" honors those
children who lost their battle with cancer; and
WHEREAS, Cancer is one of the leading causes of death among
children; and
WHEREAS, According to the "International Childhood Cancer
Day" organization, a child battling pediatric cancer dies every
three minutes; and
WHEREAS, The rate of children diagnosed with cancer has
increased since the 1970s; and
WHEREAS, The most recent data provided by the International
Agency for Research on Cancer estimated that the incidence of
childhood cancer increased to 215,000 cases annually; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17