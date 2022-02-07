Senate Resolution 222 Printer's Number 1381

PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1381

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

222

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, BROWNE, AUMENT, VOGEL, PHILLIPS-HILL,

FONTANA, HUGHES, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, LANGERHOLC,

COMITTA, SCAVELLO, J. WARD, SCHWANK, PITTMAN AND HUTCHINSON,

FEBRUARY 7, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 7, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing February 15, 2022, as "International Childhood

Cancer Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "International Childhood Cancer Day" increases

awareness of children fighting pediatric cancer across the

globe; and

WHEREAS, "International Childhood Cancer Day" honors those

children who lost their battle with cancer; and

WHEREAS, Cancer is one of the leading causes of death among

children; and

WHEREAS, According to the "International Childhood Cancer

Day" organization, a child battling pediatric cancer dies every

three minutes; and

WHEREAS, The rate of children diagnosed with cancer has

increased since the 1970s; and

WHEREAS, The most recent data provided by the International

Agency for Research on Cancer estimated that the incidence of

childhood cancer increased to 215,000 cases annually; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17