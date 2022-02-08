Senate Bill 1028 Printer's Number 1374

PENNSYLVANIA, February 8 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1343

PRINTER'S NO. 1374

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1028

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ROBINSON, AUMENT, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA,

DUSH, FONTANA, GORDNER, MASTRIANO, MENSCH, MUTH, PITTMAN,

TOMLINSON, J. WARD AND MARTIN, JANUARY 25, 2022

SENATOR STEFANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, AS

AMENDED, FEBRUARY 7, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in professional employees, providing

for Purple Star School Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section AN ARTICLE to read:

Section 1184. Purple Star School Program.--(a) The Purple

Star School Program is established within the department.

(b) The department shall designate a public school as a

purple star school if the public school applies and qualifies

for the designation under the program.

(c) In order to qualify for the designation as a purple star

school, a public school shall:

(1) Submit an application to the department certifying that

