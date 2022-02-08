Senate Bill 1028 Printer's Number 1374
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
1028
2022
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, ROBINSON, AUMENT, BAKER, BARTOLOTTA,
DUSH, FONTANA, GORDNER, MASTRIANO, MENSCH, MUTH, PITTMAN,
TOMLINSON, J. WARD AND MARTIN, JANUARY 25, 2022
SENATOR STEFANO, VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, AS
AMENDED, FEBRUARY 7, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in professional employees, providing
for Purple Star School Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section AN ARTICLE to read:
Section 1184. Purple Star School Program.--(a) The Purple
Star School Program is established within the department.
(b) The department shall designate a public school as a
purple star school if the public school applies and qualifies
for the designation under the program.
(c) In order to qualify for the designation as a purple star
school, a public school shall:
(1) Submit an application to the department certifying that
