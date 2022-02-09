Many New Chatbot Plugins Added to CrafterCMS Marketplace

CrafterCMS is an open source, headless content management system

The Marketplace for CrafterCMS Plugins now includes open source integrations with FreshDesk, LivePerson, HubSpot and more.

The new chatbot plugins enable content and digital experience creators to easily incorporate interactive chatbot experiences into their CrafterCMS sites.” — Russ Danner, VP Products, CrafterCMS

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading open-source, Git-based headless CMS for enterprises, today announced that the CrafterCMS Marketplace now offers free plugins with several chatbot services. The list of chatbots include those from Freshdesk, Hubspot, Cliengo, Userlike, Tidio, Olark, LivePerson, LiveChat, LiveAgent, Collect.chat, and Quiq. All eleven new plugins join an expanding array of community-driven plugins for use by CrafterCMS’s growing user base of enterprise companies, government organizations, and high-growth startup companies.

The CrafterCMS Marketplace features a wide range of high-quality plugins and website blueprints, ranging from enterprise websites, a Gatsby-based blog, live and on-demand video streaming portals, corporate microsites, and headless commerce applications. These plugins and blueprints streamline the process of launching new websites and digital experience apps for enterprises and agencies by allowing no-code/low-code website development.

“Our Marketplace makes it possible to assemble new digital experiences of all kinds quicker and easier than ever before, in most cases with no coding at all,” said Russ Danner, VP of Products at CrafterCMS. “The CrafterCMS Marketplace enforces version control, making the contribution and maintenance of community-driven open source plugins easy, all while maintaining a high standard of quality and compatibility. The new chatbot plugins enable content and digital experience creators to easily incorporate interactive chatbot experiences into their CrafterCMS sites.”

Along with the plugins currently available, CrafterCMS expects many more to be released soon as its open source community and partner ecosystem is developing new integrations and features that make it easy for content authors and software developers to build engaging digital experiences with simple drag/drop experience building tools, and no-code/low-code operations. You can find the latest blueprints and plugins available on the CrafterCMS Marketplace located at https://marketplace.craftercms.org.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS replaces the broken paradigm of traditional content management and enables a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences that benefits large enterprises and fast-growing startups. As an open-source, Git-based headless platform, CrafterCMS is amazing for developers, easy for content editors, and fantastic for DevOps. Enterprises can choose from support options that include self-hosted/self-managed, fully-managed private SaaS/PaaS in the cloud, and community-supported open source. Learn more about the open source project at https://craftercms.org, and enterprise solutions at https://craftercms.com.

Introduction to CrafterCMS