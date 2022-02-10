BASF and Emerson Join Businesses Providing Vital Employee Benefit
Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers and Corporate Lactation Services-Supporting Working Families for over 30 years
BASF-2021 Healthy Horizons Breasfeeding Centers and Corporate Lactation Services Lactation Room Giveaway Grand Prize Winner
Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services Announces 2021 Lactation Room Giveaway WinnersSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers and Corporate Lactation Services is pleased to announce the Grand Prize and First Prize winners of the 2021 National Breastfeeding Month Lactation Room Giveaway.
The 2021 Grand Prize Winner is BASF, who was nominated by employee Janessa Dukes from the Freeport, TX location. Janessa nominated her workplace to help provide their working mothers a dedicated space close to the production line to give them a safe and comfortable place to pump and store breast milk. A dedicated lactation room will give new mothers peace of mind as they make the decision to return to work after having a baby.
BASF will receive a prize package worth $5,000 which includes a Lactation Room Chair and Table, Lactation Room Essentials Bundle, a hospital-grade Breast Pump Rental, Ameda Steam Sanitizer Bags, Healthy Horizons Back-to-Work Class and Healthy Horizons One-Time Lactation Room Servicing™.
BASF Corporation creates chemistry for a sustainable future and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ with approximately 17,000 employees in North America including the winning location in Freeport, Texas.
Healthy Horizons has also awarded the 2021 First Prize to Ridgid Tool, a division of Emerson. Employee Rachel Wilkins nominated the Elyria, OH location to support its three shifts of employees. Jessica noted that this location is in an older building and assistance in creating a dedicated lactation space to support nursing mothers returning to work was needed. As runners up, Ridgid Tool will receive a Lactation Room Upgrade which includes a Lactation Room Chair and Table, Lactation Room Essentials Bundle, Munchkin Lactation Snacks, a hospital-grade Breast Pump Rental and Healthy Horizons Back-to-Work Class.
Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.
For being advocates of working parents Janessa Dukes and Rachel Wilkins each won a prize package worth $500 that includes an Ameda Maya Joy Breast Pump and Milk Bags, Milk Snob Car Seat Cover, My Brest Friend Nursing Pillow, Bravado Gift Certificate, Motherlove Nipple Cream, Healthy Horizons Back-to-Work Class, Beaugen Breast Pump Cushions and HerbLore Nursing Tinctures.
About Healthy Horizons: Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, to guide companies in setting up and maintaining workplace lactation rooms and new parent benefits programs. Ultimately, to better serve mothers and families as they return to work. Healthy Horizons is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a first to market industry leader focused on innovation, education, and social good. Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services clients include a variety of forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations, Fortune 100 companies, and start-ups across the United States and Canada, including Ford Motor Company, PayPal and Amgen.
With Lactation Rooms in more than 110 cities and web-based offerings, the Healthy Horizons team has positively impacted over 1,000,000 women, parents and children while staying true to their core values of diversity and inclusion. For more information about Healthy Horizons, visit healthyhorizons.com.
Ursula Zamora
Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers & Corporate Lactation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other