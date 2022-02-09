Submit Release
Niagara Institute Launches The Staff Meeting Toolkit

Niagara Institute for Professional Development

Niagara Institute

Get more out of your meetings with these editable templates and helpful advice.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Institute, an industry leader in relevant and practical professional development for everyday leaders, today announced it is offering a free guide and toolkit to help managers, supervisors, and senior leaders run productive meetings. The “Staff Meetings Toolkit: Lead the Meetings You’ve Always Wanted to Attend” can be downloaded on their website.

Ineffective or poorly organized meetings irritate attendees and waste valuable time. When tasked with running a team, department, or all-hands meeting, leaders have the opportunity to make it the kind of meeting they have always wanted to attend as an employee, valuable, engaging, and productive.

Niagara Institute’s new staff meeting guide and toolkit provide helpful resources for leading meetings. Among the topics featured:

> Meeting Best Practices
> Staff Meeting Agenda Template
> Meeting Ground Rules Examples
> Questions To Ask in a Meeting
> Tips for Avoiding Tangents
> Post-Meeting Follow Up Template and Email

“Running effective meetings is a crucial skill for leaders at all levels to master; however, it is not a leadership skill that always comes easily,” says Gavin Brown, Executive Director at Niagara Institute. “Our latest toolkit is designed to help those leading meetings with practical templates and tips to run great meetings from start to finish, no matter their level of experience.”

For more information about this toolkit or the programs, custom solutions, and coaching packages Niagara Institute offers, visit the company’s website.


About Niagara Institute
Founded in 1971, The Niagara Institute is dedicated to providing highly relevant learning experiences to the everyday leader. With a network of leading content partners and topics spanning from leadership, communication, diversity and inclusion, and business acumen, the Institute is able to provide high potentials, people managers, seasoned leaders, and human resources teams the content they need when they need it, anywhere in the world. In addition to training programs, the Niagara Institute offers coaching services, assessments, advisory services, and custom training programs.

