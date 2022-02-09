MADKID SET TO PERFORM OP THEME SONG OF THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO SEASON 2
Japanese vocal and dance group, MADKID will perform the new opening theme song, “Bring Back” for the anime “The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2TOKYO, JAPAN, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Februrary 9, 2022, it was revealed that the five-members vocal and dance unit, MADKID will perform the new opening theme song, “Bring Back” for the anime “The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, which is scheduled to broadcast in April 2022. The new theme song will debut in the show on April and is will be released as their 6th single on May 18th.
MADKID will also perform the opening theme for the English version of the show, which will be distributed across 200+ countries and territories excluding Asia and Japan by Crunchyroll.
In addition to both the Japanese and English versions of "Bring Back", the single will also include "RISE" and "FAITH". OP theme songs for the season 1 of the series.
On June 4, 2022, the band will hold a solo concert at Shinjuku ReNY where they will perform the single.
The show will also be streamed online. Tickets will be available at Lo-Ticket from tomorrow ( Feb 10)
The song will be performed for the first time at the release event held at Tokyo on March 5th.
Stay tuned for the both anime and the MADKID’s new song
About MADKID：
Formed in 2014. A 5-member dance vocal group consisting of 2 rappers and 3 vocals.
The TV anime "The Rising of the Shield Hero" OP theme "RISE" released in 2019 is a hit mainly overseas.
Their overwhelming rap work and powerful vocals make for a one-of-a-kind performance.
OFFICIAL TWITTER；
https://twitter.com/MADKID_official
OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM：
https://www.instagram.com/madkid_official/
TV Anime
The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2
Starting from April 2022
Cast:
Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi, Asami
Masami Seto as Raphtalia,
Rina Hidaka as Filo,
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ren Amaki
Makoto Takahashi as Motoyasu Kitamura
Yoshitaka Yamaya as Itsuki Kawasumi,
Maaya Uchida as Melty.
Masami Seto as
Kikuko Inoue as Mirelia
STAFF:
Original Work：Aneko Yusagi (MFBOOKS “盾の勇者の成り上がり( The Rising of the Shield Hero”／KADOKAWA
Original Illustration： Seira Minami
Director：Masato Jinbo
Series Composition：Keigo Koyanagi
Character Design：Maashuro Suwa
Animation Director：Masahiro Suwa／Kota Sera
Design Leader：Takeshi Takakura
Prop Design：Ryo Hirata／Mikio
Costume Desing：Kaoru Fujiki
Art Director： Masaru Sato (Y.A.P. Ishigaki Production Limited)
Art Design：Naomi Ogura
３DCG Director：Hiroshi Go（GOES）
３DCG： ENGI&GOES
２D Artist：hydekick
Motion Graphics：Hidekatsu Uemura
Color Coordination： Aiko Matsuyama
Director of Photography ：Yukiyo Kajihara(T2 Studio)
Editor：Hitomi Sudo
Sound Production：Glovision
Sound Director： Fumiyuki Go ( Groove)
Music： Kevin Penkin
Music Producer : Shunichi Uemura/ Hiromitsu Iijima (IRMA LA DOUCE)
Animation Production：Kinema Citrus／DRMOVIE
Production：Shield Hero S2 Production Committee
Anime Official Site:
http://shieldhero-anime.jp/
©2021 Aneko Yusagi/KADOKAWA/Shield Hero S2 production committee
