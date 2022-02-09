MADKID SET TO PERFORM OP THEME SONG OF THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO SEASON 2

The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 MADKID

Japanese vocal and dance group, MADKID will perform the new opening theme song, “Bring Back” for the anime “The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Februrary 9, 2022, it was revealed that the five-members vocal and dance unit, MADKID will perform the new opening theme song, “Bring Back” for the anime “The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2, which is scheduled to broadcast in April 2022. The new theme song will debut in the show on April and is will be released as their 6th single on May 18th.MADKID will also perform the opening theme for the English version of the show, which will be distributed across 200+ countries and territories excluding Asia and Japan by Crunchyroll.In addition to both the Japanese and English versions of "Bring Back", the single will also include "RISE" and "FAITH". OP theme songs for the season 1 of the series.On June 4, 2022, the band will hold a solo concert at Shinjuku ReNY where they will perform the single.The show will also be streamed online. Tickets will be available at Lo-Ticket from tomorrow ( Feb 10)The song will be performed for the first time at the release event held at Tokyo on March 5th.Stay tuned for the both anime and the MADKID’s new songAbout MADKID：Formed in 2014. A 5-member dance vocal group consisting of 2 rappers and 3 vocals.The TV anime "The Rising of the Shield Hero" OP theme "RISE" released in 2019 is a hit mainly overseas.Their overwhelming rap work and powerful vocals make for a one-of-a-kind performance.OFFICIAL TWITTER；OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM：TV AnimeThe Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2Starting from April 2022Cast:Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi, AsamiMasami Seto as Raphtalia,Rina Hidaka as Filo,Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ren AmakiMakoto Takahashi as Motoyasu KitamuraYoshitaka Yamaya as Itsuki Kawasumi,Maaya Uchida as Melty.Masami Seto asKikuko Inoue as MireliaSTAFF:Original Work：Aneko Yusagi (MFBOOKS “盾の勇者の成り上がり( The Rising of the Shield Hero”／KADOKAWAOriginal Illustration： Seira MinamiDirector：Masato JinboSeries Composition：Keigo KoyanagiCharacter Design：Maashuro SuwaAnimation Director：Masahiro Suwa／Kota SeraDesign Leader：Takeshi TakakuraProp Design：Ryo Hirata／MikioCostume Desing：Kaoru FujikiArt Director： Masaru Sato (Y.A.P. Ishigaki Production Limited)Art Design：Naomi Ogura３DCG Director：Hiroshi Go（GOES）３DCG： ENGI&GOES２D Artist：hydekickMotion Graphics：Hidekatsu UemuraColor Coordination： Aiko MatsuyamaDirector of Photography ：Yukiyo Kajihara(T2 Studio)Editor：Hitomi SudoSound Production：GlovisionSound Director： Fumiyuki Go ( Groove)Music： Kevin PenkinMusic Producer : Shunichi Uemura/ Hiromitsu Iijima (IRMA LA DOUCE)Animation Production：Kinema Citrus／DRMOVIEProduction：Shield Hero S2 Production CommitteeAnime Official Site:©2021 Aneko Yusagi/KADOKAWA/Shield Hero S2 production committee

RISE ( OP Theme Song of The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 1) /MADKID