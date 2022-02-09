Global Award for the Application That Digitalize Mining Operations

Wipelot IoT & RTLS Solutions

The technology company Wipelot returned with the grand prize from RFID Journal 2021 Awards with the IoT application developed for mining industry

Wipelot develops next generation real-time location system solutions based on UWB (ultra-wide band) for industrial and demanding working environments” — Wipelot IoT CEO Rifat OK

ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wipelot, developer of innovative technologies for smart business solutions, returned with the grand prize from the 15th RFID Journal 2021 Awards, where innovative solutions in the field of RFID competed. Adding a new award to its awards in the field of Industrial IoT, Wipelot was selected as the best application in “Best RFID Implementation (Other Industry)” category with its application for the digitalization of mining operations and assignment of tasks.

RFID Journal 2021 Awards, one of the most prestigious awards of the industry and held annually by RFID Journal, were awarded for the 15th time. The contest is held to bring out the best RFID implementations in multiple industries, and the winners were selected by an independent panel of judges considering the innovative aspect of the applications and their contributions and benefits for the companies.

The technology company Wipelot won the grand prize at the contest held in Phoenix, Arizona, outpacing its competitors with the application made on behalf of the leading representative of mining industry which uses the UWB (Ultra Wide Band Technology) based mining task assignment application. The award-winning RTLS technology, which enhances the safety and efficiency of personnel and equipment management in mines, was developed as the result of the R&D activities carried out meticulously by Wipelot’s potent engineering team.

-The first UWB based application that digitalizes the mining operations-

Expressing that they implemented many smart business solutions for enhancing efficiency and quality in various lines of business in industry, Wipelot CEO M. Rifat OK made the following statement about the prize won: “With the numerous projects we implemented until today in the field of mining, we closely experienced the difficulties and handicaps in this field. Considering the different variables such as the inflexibility of the work area, the complex structure of communication and asset management, and the difficulty of ensuring occupational health and safety, we developed a project that digitalize these processes. The project is built on safety and efficiency, and provides many benefits for our customers in their business processes. Beyond being a standard asset tracking network, it provides privileges such as instant response, instant tracking and accurate data management by digitalizing the operations. Another important characteristic of our project is that it is the first application developed in the frame of digitalizing the operations in a mine with UWB based Active RFID... All these privileges brought us the grand prize in RFID Journal 2021 Awards.”

Wipelot was awarded by RFID Journal with the grand prize in “Best IoT Deployment” category in 2015 and the second prize in “Best RFID Implementation” category with its signalling project in 2019.

About Wipelot

Since its establishment in 2005, the technology company Wipelot makes production in the field of industrial IoT, and provides software, hardware and consultancy services in the fields of real time personnel, equipment and environment monitoring that constitute the basis for digital transformation. The company carries out intensive R&D activities in the field of industrial IoT, RTLS, RFID, UWD technologies, and manufactures %100 its own products. Wipelot stands out with its real time tracking technologies that provide efficiency, speed and occupational safety in the digitalized business processes of the major industrial establishments in Fortune 500, and offers substantial added value for the industrial branches such as automotive, home appliances, metallurgy, energy, food, health, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and textile, as well as many different sectors such as mining, construction, aviation and defence. Wipelot carries out analyses using the real time data received from the field, and provides efficiency and occupational safety with the instantaneous tracking of the personnel, vehicles, heavy duty machines, equipment, semi-products and the monitoring of the values such as temperature, humidity, gas and light in risky work environments. Wipelot is a member of Omlox, UWB Alliance and FiRa Consortium, which bring together the technology companies around the world producing hardware and developing solutions with ultra wide-band technology (UWB).

