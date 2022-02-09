UPDATE: Mr. Ray has been located safely.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Allen Raymond Ray, 80, who was last seen on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. walking away from his home at 14 True Rd in Mercer.

Ray is a white male, 5’04”, 150 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes. Ray is missing a finger on his right hand and has the name Pauline tattooed on his shoulder.

It is unknown what direction of travel Ray was headed and it is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time. Ray has a mental health and heart conditions.

Anyone who sees Allen Raymond Ray or has information should call 911 or 207.474.6386 Thank you for your assistance in this matter.