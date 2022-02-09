BarclayHedge ranks Portal Digital Fund #1 multi-advisor for the year of 2021
Portal Digital Fund achieved an 83.1% return for 2021 net of fees, outperforming Bitcoin’s by 60% with one-third of its volatility
We are beyond delighted that BarclayHedge ranked the Portal Digital Fund #1 for the Multi-Advisor Category for 2021.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Deryck Graham, CEO of Portal Asset Management
• BarclayHedge ranks Portal Digital Fund #1 for the MULTI-ADVISOR CATEGORY for 2021
• The award criteria is ranked for its net return to investors versus the fund’s volatility
• Portal Digital Fund achieved an 83.1% return for 2021 net of fees
• The fund outperformed Bitcoin by 60% with one-third of its volatility
BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions, is the leader in Alternate Investment Data. For over 30 years, the company has been the pinnacle benchmark for investment data and indices. It ranks Hedge Funds across 48 categories and provides monthly rankings, as well as, the more coveted annual awards.
The Portal Digital Fund (“Portal Fund”) has been ranked #1 for the MULTI-ADVISOR CATEGORY for the year of 2021, ranked for its net return to investors. Portal Fund achieved an 83.1% return for 2021, which represents higher performance than Bitcoin at around one-third of the volatility of the self-sovereign digital currency. Portal Digital Fund’s institutional investment process is ideal for accredited, professional investors and family offices.
"We are beyond delighted that BarclayHedge ranked the Portal Digital Fund #1 for the Multi-Advisor Category for 2021. We would like to thank the entire Portal team and all of the fund management team for their ongoing hard work and support."
Deryck Graham, Chief Executive Officer, Portal Asset Management
The Portal Fund is a low volatility open-ended fund that invests in funds across the cryptoassets and blockchain economy, with a targeted return of 25% p.a. net of fees over the medium term.
The Portal Fund is a global fund of hedge funds that targets an operationally robust, lower volatility access to the crypto asset space via diversification across various specialist fund investment strategies. It is an open-ended fund offering monthly subscription and redemptions and targets a return of 25% -30% p.a. net of fees.
The fund has previously been awarded with several global industry awards such as BarclayHedge Alternative Investment Ranking #3 in the multi advisory category for 2020 and ranked #1 Fund of Hedge Funds Asia Pacific H1, 2021 by the alternative investment platform Preqin.
In an increasingly uncertain environment, uncorrelated alternative investments such as the Portal Fund are becoming increasingly attractive to professional investors looking to protect their portfolios. The industry continues to gain traditional financial service providers support with big-four auditor KPMG in Canada officially adding Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) to its corporate treasury earlier this week.
December’s sharp decline in cryptoassets reflects an exodus of uneasy retail investors, while many family offices, and wealthy individuals in Australia are only just adding cryptocurrencies to their portfolios.
In an inflationary environment, funds like the Portal Fund are becoming increasingly attractive to professional investors looking to diversify their cash holdings. Earlier this week, big-four auditor KPMG in Canada officially added Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) to its corporate treasury.
In response to the growing demand from wealthy individuals and family offices, Portal Asset Management has announced the launch of the Horizon Index Fund (“Horizon Fund”), which provides investors with broad market exposure to the cryptocurrency and digital asset market via an equally weighted index of the top 25 crypto assets excluding stablecoins. Back-testing of the fund strategy in Nov 2021 (YTD) showed that it would have returned investors 253.7% during 2021.
“We are very proud and appreciative of the BarclayHedge award for 2021. We continue to have faith in our investment strategy and believe 2022 will be another great year for the Portal Digital Fund and our investors”. Mark Witten, Senior Portfolio Manager, First Degree Global Asset Management Pte. Ltd. (“First Degree”), Manager of the Portal Digital Fund and Director of Portal Asset Management Pte Ltd.
Next month, Portal Asset Management will announce details the Radiance Global Fund (“Radiance Fund”), which is an actively managed hedge fund that aims to outperform the broader cryptocurrency and digital asset market with around half the volatility.
--
About Portal Asset Management Pte Ltd
Portal Asset Management (“Portal”) is an independent boutique adviser in the digital currency space. Incorporated in Singapore, it acts as digital asset advisor to First Degree, the manager of Portal Fund, as Corporate Authorised Representative to Boutique Capital Pty. Ltd., the trustee of the Horizon Fund, and adviser to AK Jensen Investment Management Ltd., the manager of the Radiance Fund.
The Portal Fund is managed by First Degree Global Asset Management Pte. Ltd., which holds a Capital Markets Services Licence for Fund Management issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
The Horizon Fund is an Australian-domiciled offering, the trustee of which is Boutique Capital Pty. Ltd. (“Boutique Capital”), which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence.
The Radiance global strategy fund will be managed by AK Jensen Investment Management Ltd., a UK-based investment manager regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK.
Digital Assets Strategy
Our core thesis is predicated on our firm belief that ‘everything is about to change’ as digital assets become the fourth superclass of assets. As the digital currency market formalises and becomes regulated, it continues to represent a new frontier for accredited investors to seek superior risk-adjusted returns that are uncorrelated with traditional equity and debt markets. These markets are inefficient and represent substantial sources of alpha for skilled investment managers.
The investment teams of Portal Fund, Horizon Fund and Radiance Fund bring an institutional-grade investment approach combining both quantitative and qualitative investment analysis with prudent portfolio construction to provide access to this unchartered space. The teams aim to consistently deliver positive performance with reduced volatility via uncorrelated strategies that achieve upside as the sector grows and which preserve capital in down-markets via diversification across differing systematic trading strategies.
For more information, please visit portal.am and follow @portalassetmanagement
Press Contact
Gregory Gray
+61 430 388 662
Principal of Summit Communication Group
gregory.gray@summitcommunication.com.au
Available For Comment
Deryck Graham
+61 410 434 944
CEO of Portal Asset Management
deryck@portal.am
Mark Witten
+61 488 743 101
Senior Portfolio Manager, First Degree
mark.witten@firstdegree.asia
Gregory Gray
Summit Communication Group
+61 430 388 662
gregory.gray@summitcommunication.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Investment Strategy of the Portal Digital Fund