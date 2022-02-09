Fanboys Marketplace to host Pop Swap and Toy show February 26 in Fort Worth

Fanboys Marketplace Logo Fanboys Funko pops

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fanboys Marketplace is announcing another in-store Pop Swap and Toy show on February 26, 2022. This one day event takes place at our Fort Worth Location and hosts Funko Pop collectors from across the metroplex. Enthusiasts will be able to peruse from an extended selection of Funko Pops and toys as well as explore everything else Fanboys Marketplace has to offer! Funko Pops will be buy/sell/trade so you can hopefully find the missing piece to your collection.

The event begins at 11am and will last until 5pm that Saturday. In addition to the Funko Pop vendors already located in the store there will be several guest vendors setting up tables for an extended selection of Funko Pops, toys, action figures and other collectibles. This is a one day event and will only be taking place at our Fort Worth store at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76116. This event is unlimited, no purchase required, all are invited to join in the fun. There will also be a Hot Wheels drag race taking place in store, so if you think you have the wheels to walk away with first place…

When asked about the popularity of Funko Pops, “So many people want to rent space for Pops and we have to turn them away,” says Lisa the President of Fanboys Marketplace, “You have to find a balance else we’d only sell Pops…” Events like this allow a release for those who deal in Funko Pops and gives them an opportunity for business. Which is what collecting often is: a business. There’s an art to being on the pulse of what people are wanting and waiting for, knowing what will be hot and what won’t. It can be quite the speculator market.

We’re your one stop shop for all things pop culture, nerdy and geek. If you stop in at one of our two locations, either our home store off of Camp Bowie in Fort Worth, or our Denton location, you’ll find something for everyone. Fanboys isn’t just home to geek and nerd culture though. You can also find formalwear, jewelry, artwork, home decor, and gifts you can customize. Fanboys Marketplace is also all about community. We host monthly mini cons, Funko Pop swaps, Hot Wheels drag races, nerf tournaments, as well as being a great location for crafting, table top gaming, shopping and just hanging out.

Fanboys Marketplace is the largest Collectible Toy Store in Texas with two stores and over 45,000 Sq Ft of Toys, Art, Action Figures, Comics, Games, and much more. We were recently Fort Worth Magazine’s Editor’s pick for best Toy Store in Fort Worth and the Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News. Find out more about Fanboys Marketplace by visiting our website at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or find us all the social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and on Twitter.

