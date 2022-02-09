Middlesex Barracks / Serious Bodily Injury Crash and DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE- Serious Bodily Injury Crash and DUI

CASE#: 22A3000679

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/08/22 @ 1851 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1178 Us Route 2, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Ulisses Ferreira

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious bodily injury

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Garret Franks

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Critical condition

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 08, 2022 at approximately 1851 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to 1178 Us Route 2, East Montpelier, for a report of a two vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene and discovered both vehicles had significant damage. The operators were identified as Ulisses Ferreira and Garret Franks.

Both parties were transported to Central Vermont Hospital. Franks was listed in critical condition and was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed Ferreira was under the influence of intoxicants. He was subsequently processed for DUI at Central Vermont Hospital. Ferreira was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/24/2022 at 0830hours and released into the care of the hospital.

This incident is still under investigation with more information to follow. The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the East Montpelier Fire Department and Ambulance, Montpelier Ambulance, Berlin Fire Department, Barre City Ambulance, along with an officer from the Hardwick Police Department. The vehicles were towed from the scene by Action Towing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/22 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

