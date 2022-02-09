Middlesex Barracks / Serious Bodily Injury Crash and DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE- Serious Bodily Injury Crash and DUI
CASE#: 22A3000679
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/08/22 @ 1851 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1178 Us Route 2, East Montpelier, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Ulisses Ferreira
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious bodily injury
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Garret Franks
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Critical condition
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 08, 2022 at approximately 1851 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to 1178 Us Route 2, East Montpelier, for a report of a two vehicle crash. Troopers arrived on scene and discovered both vehicles had significant damage. The operators were identified as Ulisses Ferreira and Garret Franks.
Both parties were transported to Central Vermont Hospital. Franks was listed in critical condition and was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Further investigation revealed Ferreira was under the influence of intoxicants. He was subsequently processed for DUI at Central Vermont Hospital. Ferreira was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/24/2022 at 0830hours and released into the care of the hospital.
This incident is still under investigation with more information to follow. The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the East Montpelier Fire Department and Ambulance, Montpelier Ambulance, Berlin Fire Department, Barre City Ambulance, along with an officer from the Hardwick Police Department. The vehicles were towed from the scene by Action Towing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/22 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
