Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,369 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Serious Bodily Injury Crash and DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE- Serious Bodily Injury Crash and DUI

       

CASE#: 22A3000679

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Armin Nukic                           

STATION: VSP Middlesex              

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/08/22 @ 1851 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  1178 Us Route 2, East Montpelier, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Ulisses Ferreira

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious bodily injury

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:  Garret Franks

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Critical condition

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 08, 2022 at approximately 1851 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to 1178 Us Route 2, East Montpelier, for a report of a two vehicle crash.  Troopers arrived on scene and discovered both vehicles had significant damage. The operators were identified as Ulisses Ferreira and Garret Franks.

 

Both parties were transported to Central Vermont Hospital. Franks was listed in critical condition and was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.  

Further investigation revealed Ferreira was under the influence of intoxicants. He was subsequently processed for DUI at Central Vermont Hospital. Ferreira was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/24/2022 at 0830hours and released into the care of the hospital.

 

This incident is still under investigation with more information to follow.  The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the East Montpelier Fire Department and Ambulance, Montpelier Ambulance, Berlin Fire Department, Barre City Ambulance, along with an officer from the Hardwick Police Department. The vehicles were towed from the scene by Action Towing.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/23/22 @ 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington County Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

Trooper Armin Nukic

Vermont State Police

Troop A-Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Serious Bodily Injury Crash and DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.