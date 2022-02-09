SNTC to Unveil New Hybrid Electric Buses

LAUGHLIN, Nev. – The Southern Nevada Transit Coalition (SNTC) will cut the ribbon to roll out Laughlin’s newest hybrid electric 40’ bus in a special ceremony Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9:00 a.m.

Three buses were purchased at a cost of around $1.6-million with federal funds through a grant partnership with NDOT and SNTC. They will replace buses that have each been in service for nearly 1-million miles. The buses will be better for the environment and the community and save money over their time in use.

To celebrate the unveiling of the new buses, SNTC will offer free bus rides on all fix route service in Laughlin on Feb. 10. SNTC will also partner with Bullhead Area Transit in Arizona to offer 24-hour passes that both systems will accept, beginning Feb. 11.

Ribbon cutting: Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9:00 a.m. Location: Laughlin Government Center bus shelter (near the corner of Thomas Edison Dr and Laughlin Civic Dr in Laughlin, NV). Visuals: Retiring of old SNTC bus and start of service for new 40’ hybrid buses.

The Southern Nevada Transit Coalition was incorporated in June of 2002 as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Public Rural Ride (PRIDE) program. SNTC is a private, non-profit, 501(c) 3 organization with a mission is to serve and lead its diverse membership through advocacy, innovation, and information-sharing to strengthen and expand public transportation in southern Nevada.