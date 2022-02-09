More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Banks County

Commerce, GA (February 8, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Banks County, GA. The Banks County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. A Henderson, NC man and a Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy were both shot.

Preliminary information indicates at approximately 2:00 a.m., Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on patrol when they noticed a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Banks Crossing, Commerce, GA. A man and a woman were asleep in the backseat of the car. After checking the license plate, deputies discovered that the car’s owner, Robert Brodie, 32, of Henderson, NC, was wanted for kidnapping in North Carolina. The deputies attempted to wake the people in the car. The man in the car (later identified as Brodie) pulled out a gun and shot the woman. Brodie and two deputies exchanged gunfire. Brodie was shot several times and one of the deputies was also shot. The woman in the car was the kidnapping victim.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital where he received treatment and was released. Brodie remains in the hospital and is being treated for his injuries. The kidnapped woman is also being treated for injuries she sustained in the incident. Charges against Brodie are pending from the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, the resulting case report will be provided to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.