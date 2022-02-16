SpyGlass Celebrates 20 Years of Industry-Best Technology Expense Management
Innovative TEM leader powers growth for 13,000+ businesses through tech audit analysis & savings
Two decades is a long time – but we know it’s just the beginning of our journey.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpyGlass, a leading provider of telecom and technology expense management (TEM) audits and managed services, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary this month. Co-founded in 2002 by Ed DeAngelo and Brad Clark, the company offers a national team of experts that serve more than 13,000 clients across every industry, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, nonprofits and more, throughout the U.S. and Canada.
For the last two decades, SpyGlass has been at the forefront of challenging the technology cost status quo. The company’s primary solution for new clients, its proprietary SnapShot Audit, delivers risk-free tech expense analysis and cost savings recommendations to organizations. In turn, business executives are empowered to make informed decisions about their tech expenses, which continue to inflate as enterprises shift into the post-COVID-19 world.
“Now more than ever, businesses are facing tremendous uncertainty related to the technology costs required for resilience and future growth,” said Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “Our mission is to deliver clarity around their expenses as well as savings that can be reallocated for new opportunities.”
SpyGlass kicks off its 20th-anniversary milestone with the rollout of a new website — designed to be the industry’s go-to resource for telecom and technology service cost expertise. In addition to TEM articles and insights, the website provides more insight into the SnapShot Audit process and SpyCare™, an exclusive, cloud-based TEM managed service that helps clients protect initial audit savings and drive ongoing financial health.
Having saved clients more than $140 million in annual technology service costs over the last 20 years, SpyGlass looks forward to a future filled with even bigger savings and success.
“Two decades is a long time – but we know it’s just the beginning of our journey,” said Brad Clark, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “We’re extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments and can’t wait to help more clients uncover savings that enable them to further their own mission and goals. We love being a part of their journeys, too.”
About SpyGlass
SpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits and managed services. Thousands of clients from a wide variety of industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our risk-free technology expense audit and SpyCare™ managed service to review their technology service billing. The SpyGlass team of technology expense experts provides invaluable industry-specific insight to avoid technology cost overcharges for today and tomorrow.
