SpyGlass Launches New Website
The technology expense management (TEM) industry leader will deliver best practices, research, client case studies and more
CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpyGlass, a leading provider of telecom and technology expense management (TEM) audits and managed services, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website. Designed to be a go-to resource for the best telecom and technology service cost expertise, the company's new site can be viewed at: www.spyglass.net.
In addition to helpful TEM articles, videos and research, the website offers access to the company’s proprietary SnapShot Audit, a risk-free assessment of tech expenses for new clients, and SpyCare™, an exclusive, cloud-based TEM managed service that helps established clients protect initial audit savings and drive ongoing financial health.
“Our goal is to provide visitors with an easier way to explore SpyGlass services and solutions,” said Ed DeAngelo, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “We’ll also constantly update our content with new TEM articles, industry trends and research, and client success stories. It will be a tremendous resource for both prospects and current clients.”
Co-founded in 2002 by DeAngelo and Brad Clark, SpyGlass offers a national team of experts that serve more than 13,000 clients across every industry, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, nonprofits and more, throughout the U.S. and Canada. Having recently celebrated the company’s 20th anniversary, SpyGlass is proud to have spent the last two decades challenging the technology cost status quo.
“Over the last 20 years, we’ve saved our clients a combined $140 million in annual technology service costs,” explains Brad Clark, co-founder and co-president of SpyGlass. “The new website sheds light on the expertise we utilize to uncover these savings, plus shares how our clients put these dollars toward future growth opportunities.”
Throughout the month, SpyGlass will continue to celebrate its anniversary milestone and team accomplishments. For more company news, visit the new website at www.spyglass.net.
About SpyGlass
SpyGlass is an industry leader in technology expense audits and managed services. Thousands of clients from a wide variety of industries across the U.S. and Canada trust our risk-free technology expense audit and SpyCare™ managed service to review their technology service billing. The SpyGlass team of technology expense experts provides invaluable industry-specific insight to avoid technology cost overcharges for today and tomorrow.
Other