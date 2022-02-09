Gorilla Netting Wins Contract for Darlington Golf Course Driving Range
Gorilla Netting was awarded a contract from New Jersey-based general contractor Zenith Construction Services Inc. to provide specialty services for the new driving range netting system for Bergen County’s Darlington Golf Course.
Under the contract, Gorilla Netting will design, engineer, and install the new driving range netting system. The new driving range will be roughly 700-feet-long, with pole heights reaching 150-feet high. In addition to a slightly larger footprint, added ball containment abilities, and steel poles, the new driving range netting system will feature a breakaway safety feature to protect the county’s investment.
The breakaway safety feature Gorilla Netting incorporated into the design of the netting system will allow the netting panels to breakaway from the supporting wire rope (cables) and poles in the event of high winds or severe snow and ice loads during winter storms. Incorporating this safety feature reduces the risk of damage to the netting, the integrity of the poles and cables throughout the netting system, as well as the surrounding property.
Gorilla Netting is an international netting contractor that specializes in sports and barrier netting systems for virtually any application. Gorilla Netting serves all types of customers, including public and private companies, county and state municipalities, golf courses, golf driving ranges, baseball fields, colleges and universities, government agencies, and the United States military. Gorilla Netting barrier netting systems help offer increased safety and protection to facilities and their customers, employees, and surrounding properties.
You can learn more about Gorilla Netting by visiting their website: https://www.gorillanetting.com. For more information, contact Dolvin Todd at info@gorillanetting.com or +1 (800) 274-1079.
