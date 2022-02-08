Move Ahead Washington

Move Ahead WA is a transformational 16-year package that creates a sustainable, achievable future for our transportation sector. House Democrats hosted over 90 listening sessions to hear the top transportation priorities from communities across the state. This package addresses the concerns we heard and reflects our focus on meeting the needs of every community in WA.Move Ahead WA is a commitment to our values and a promise to put the people of WA first. It’s a future-oriented proposal that addresses the realities people face today while investing in WA communities for tomorrow and beyond.
Our top priorities:
- Preserving our infrastructure (roads, bridges, ferries, and sidewalks)
- Reducing carbon emissions
- Expanding safe, accessible, affordable options to get around
- Addressing the harm caused by past transportation policies
$16 billion over 16 years
- Preserving our roads, bridges, ferries, & sidewalks
- Reducing carbon emissions
- Expanding multimodal options that are safe, accessible, and affordable
- Addressing harm caused by previous transportation policies
$3 billion for preservation and maintenance
Preservation and maintenance have been underfunded for too long, leaving bridges, roads, sidewalks, and ferries to deteriorate. This package recognizes the importance of fixing our existing infrastructure before adding capacity to our already strained system. Move Ahead WA invests an unprecedented $3 billion for preservation and maintenance.
Addressing harm caused by previous transportation policies
Move Ahead WA re-prioritizes disinvested neighborhoods and renews our moral obligation to address harm we’ve caused. Highlights in the package include:
- Connecting Communities — program that funds walking and biking projects in communities that haven’t received enough resources for this infrastructure
- Special needs transit grants, which include children and seniors
- Tribal investments, including transit grants
- Workforce development supporting women- and BIPOC-owned businesses
Preserving our existing infrastructure
We are keeping people safe and boosting our economy by:
- Fixing infrastructure before issues become dangerous (example: Columbia River bridge)
- Creating good, family-wage construction jobs to repair bridges, roads, sidewalks, and more across the state
- Saving people money by reducing wear and tear on their cars from poor road conditions
Reducing carbon emissions
Move Ahead WA takes meaningful action against climate change by putting $5.4 billion toward electrification and the expansion of multimodal transportation. Washingtonians deserve convenient, accessible options so they can use what works best for them while reducing carbon emissions.
We’re investing in everything from zero-emissions ferry technology to bicycle and pedestrian grants to electric vehicle charging stations. Move Ahead WA also fulfills our obligation to repair fish passage barriers, in addition to including an historic $3 billion for increasing reliable transit service.
Expanding multimodal transportation reduces the traffic and pollution that disproportionately impacts communities of color and makes affordable options more available.
Investing in our communities
- $3 billion towards preservation and maintenance
- $5.4 billion to carbon reduction and expanding multimodal options
- $3.1 billion for transit
- $50 million to walking and biking projects in historically underfunded communities
