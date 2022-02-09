Agriculture Pumps Market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2030

Global Agriculture Pumps Market to surpass USD 7.3 billion by 2030 from USD 4.89 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.66 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Agriculture Pumps Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 8.66% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, The main driving force behind the growth of is the increasing adoption of modern irrigation techniques that have been replacing the traditional farming techniques due to the growing food demand and labor costs in developing countries. The government support in adoption of the same is also expected to help the market in growing significantly., increased pressure for food supplies in the world as a result of increasing population, significant savings on smart farming techniques, and government initiatives to adopt advanced agricultural technology. The increasing need for optimal crop production with scarce funds gives it tremendous popularity among farmers.

“The increasing population and rising income of farmers globally is expected to drive the growth of this market as farmers are shifting from traditional to modern agricultural techniques such as usage of smart pumps. Smart pumps are controlled with special pump controllers that help in the optimal utilization of resources. Another factor is the growing demand of energy-efficient solar pumps that utilize photovoltaic cells in the generation of electricity. The low maintenance cost of solar pumps and automatic stop and smart functions are the reasons for their growing demand..”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Agriculture Pumps Market: Key Players

• Franklin Electric

• Wilo SE

• The Kirloskar Group

• Haicheng surpasuny pump

• Grundfos

• Falcon Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

• Sulzer Ltd.

• KSB SE & Co.

• The Flowserve Corporation

• Cornell pump company

• Walrus Pump

• The Gorman-Rupp Company

• Other Prominent Players

Agricultural pumps are called mechanical systems that are used by creating appropriate pressure heads for the transport of material from one destination to another. They are used to address the requirements of farmers and keep production higher. They are also widely used irrigation of crops requiring enormous amounts of water. A pump is a device that moves water or fluids by mechanical operation. An agricultural pump is a pump designed for agricultural use; it transports water through pipes from sources such as bore-wells, dams, rivers, and storage facilities for various uses such as irrigation, drainage, flood control, water circulation, water waste treatment, and water supply. They are used to maintain greater agricultural productivity and meet farmer’s needs.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Agriculture Pump market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented On the basis of type into centrifugal pumps and displacement pumps. On the power source basis, it can be further divided into Electricity-grid Connection, Diesel/Petrol, and Solar. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Agriculture Pumps Market Segments:

By Product Type

• Centrifugal Pumps

• Deployment Pumps

By Applications

• Irrigation

• Agricultural vehicles

• Agricultural machinery

• Others

By Power Source

• Electricity-grid Connection

• Diesel/Petrol

• Solar

• Agriculture Pumps Market Dynamics

