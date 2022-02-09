Submit Release
Suspect Charged in Everett Warehouse Fire 

EVERETTEverett Police Chief Steven A. Mazzie, Everett Fire Chief Scott A. Dalrymple, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced an arrest in last month’s suspicious fire in Everett.

Everett Police this afternoon charged MICHAEL MAMBRINO, 18, with one count each of burning a building and causing injury to a firefighter. The charges stem from a joint investigation into the Jan. 23 fire at 69 Norman St. in Everett. That fire completely destroyed a warehouse and caused major damage to a nearby garage; one firefighter suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the course of the multi-agency response.

The investigation leading to Mambrino’s arrest was undertaken jointly by members of the Everett Fire Department, Everett Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. It included an examination of the scene, witness statements, video footage, physical evidence, and other investigative steps.

