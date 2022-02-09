Agricultural Microbials Market to surpass USD 12.3 billion by 2031 Growth Analysis, Share, Market size, Growth Strategy

Global Agricultural Microbials Market to surpass USD 12.3 billion by 2030 from USD 8.1 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 14.94% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Agricultural Microbials Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 14.94% between 2020 and 2030. According to the report, The main driving forces behind the growth of precise agriculture include increased agricultural mechanisms in developing countries, rising labor costs as a result of a lack of skilled labor, increased pressure for food supplies in the world as a result of increasing population, significant savings on smart farming techniques and government initiatives to adopt advanced agricultural technology. The increasing need for optimal crop production with scarce funds gives it tremendous popularity among farmers.

“One of the driving forces for the agricultural and microbial market is the growing need to nourish an ever-increasing world population combined with increasing demand for sustainable farming practices and public concern for environmental safety. One of the major drivers for the use of microbial products is the public's problem over environmental safety. The forces which drive microbial demand involve the need to increase crop yields per acre while promoting increasingly sustainable practices, finding biologic alternatives to boost environmental production with a reduction in environmental pressure or supplementing integrated practices.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-762

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Agricultural Microbials Market: Key Players

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Bayer CropScience (Germany)

• Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd. (Japan)

• Monsanto Company (US)

• Corteva (US)

• Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

• Certis USA LLC (US)

• Marrone Bio Innovations (US)

• CHR. Hansen Holdings (Denmark)

• Isagro S.p.A (Italy)

• UPL Corporation (India)

• Verdesian Life Sciences LLC (US)

• Other Prominent Players

Agricultural microbial means the microorganisms used in farming to improve crop productivity and yield quality. Agriculture's microbial inoculants have target-specific roles, making them ideal for use in a variety of crops. Agricultural microorganisms are naturally occurring organisms like molds and bacteria that provide plants with nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen. These microorganisms also help to boost soil structure, nutrient processing, ecological balance, and plant productivity and sustainability.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-762

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Agricultural Microbials market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Crop Type into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables. By type, the market is divided into Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Protozoa. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-762

Agricultural Microbials Market Segments:

By Crop Type

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

By Type

• Bacteria

• Fungi

• Virus

• Protozoa

Related Reports

Global Bio-Fertilizers Market

Global Pheromones Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.