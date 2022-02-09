Smart Luggage Market to Surge at 10.45% CAGR, which is anticipated to reach USD billion by 2031: Fatpos Global

Smart Luggage Market to surpass USD 2778.4 Million by 2031 from USD 1027.9 Million in 2021 at a CAGR of 10.45% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Smart Luggage Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 2778.4 million by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the broad expansion, The Smart Luggage Markets Market to surpass USD 2778.4 million by 2031 from USD 1027.9 Million in 2021 at a CAGR of 10.45% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. Smart Luggage Industry is experiencing profitable growth over the forecast period with massive demand for suitcases as well as bags embedded with key features such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, SIM Card, and many others. With the swift expansion of IoT and growing technology for luggage, safety will end up in high demand for Smart Luggage Market over the forecast period.

“Smart Luggage Market is experiencing lucrative growth. Escalating consumer trend towards style-quotient, leisure, and lifestyle is likely to prompt the growth of smart Luggage market in the forecast timeframe. Apart from this, surge in internet penetration across the world and a rise in travel will quick the technological advancement in the years ahead. Technological advancement includes location and proximity alerts, automated locking, smartphone connectivity, and many other functions that are expected to sheer the expansion of smart luggage market. Furthermore, with luggage and bags safeguard with digital lock activation, the smart luggage market is likely to gain profit for a future period.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Smart Luggage Market: Key Players

• Lugloc

• Rimowa

• Barracuda

• Samsara

• Planet Traveler

• Away

• Delsey

• Samsonite

• Bluesmart

• Neit

• Other prominent players

Smart luggage is luggage that comprises a battery used to power itself or to charge other electronic devices. Smart Luggage is widely used for suitcases and bags with several tech-savvy characteristics such as GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot, SIM card, built-in batteries, and many other prominent features. It contains a circuit board and a battery that can help you keep your device charged during traveling. One can also remotely track your luggage and prevent theft. The purpose is not only to add features to the luggage but to make it user-friendly in day-to-day life.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Smart Luggage Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Smart Luggage Market is segmented By Technology Type into SIM card, Connectivity, and USB card; By Application into real-time tracking, Remote Locking Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Smart Luggage Market Segments:

By Technology

• Connectivity

• Wi-Fi

• GPS

• Sim card

• RFID

• USB Charging

• others

By Application

• Remote locking

• Real-Time tracking

• Proximity sensors

• Digital scaling

• others

