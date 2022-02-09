Move Ahead Washington

Reducing carbon emissions

Move Ahead WA takes meaningful action against climate change by putting $5.4 billion toward electrification and the expansion of multimodal transportation. Washingtonians deserve convenient, accessible options so they can use what works best for them while reducing carbon emissions.

We’re investing in everything from zero-emissions ferry technology to bicycle and pedestrian grants to electric vehicle charging stations. Move Ahead WA also fulfills our obligation to repair fish passage barriers, in addition to including an historic $3 billion for increasing reliable transit service.

Expanding multimodal transportation reduces the traffic and pollution that disproportionately impacts communities of color and makes affordable options more available.