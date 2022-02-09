Royalton Barracks/ Missing Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2000474

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Agustus Fraga

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 2/5/22 Between the hours of 11am-12pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 113, Chelsea, VT

MISSING JUVENILE: Guy Miller

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating missing juvenile Guy Miller. On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, VSP was notified that Miller left from a residence on VT RT 113 in the Town of Chelsea between the hours of 11am-12pm on 2/5/21. Miller was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, black and white converse sneakers, carrying a green camouflage backpack. This case is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Miller's welfare. A recent picture of Miller is included with this release. Anyone with information regarding Miller's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.