RT 7 Ferrisburgh

US Route 7 just north of Dakin Farm is down to one lane of traffic due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
