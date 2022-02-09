STEELPORT KNIFE CO. RAMPS UP AMBITIOUS GROWTH PLANS FOR 2022, STARTING WITH LAUNCH OF NEW 6” CHEF KNIFE
The Portland-Based Knifemaker Grows New Category of Premium Cutlery: American-Forged Carbon SteelPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEELPORT Knife Co., the only American-forged carbon steel cutlery brand broadly available, announces plans to release several more knife sizes and shapes in the coming months, starting with the STEELPORT 6” Chef Knife launching today. The new 6” Chef Knife and subsequent knives STEELPORT will release this year will all be a true continuation of their current flagship product, handcrafted using the same materials, methods and rigorous attention to detail as their celebrated 8" Chef Knife.
“During our first year, 2021, we wanted to fully dedicate our focus to establishing our 8” Chef Knife, both in terms of perfecting and streamlining our processes, and gaining trust among our customers,” says Eytan Zias, Bladesmith and Co-Founder of STEELPORT Knife Co. “This year, we are using that knowledge and strong support from chefs and home cooks alike to confidently grow our product line with the most sought-after cutlery shapes and sizes, while maintaining our commitment to craftsmanship without compromise.”
The new STEELPORT 6” Chef Knife ($350 without sheath, $395 with sheath) is now available to purchase through steelportknife.com, with availability soon at select premium retailers nationwide.
After an 8", the 6” is the most commonly used Chef Knife size. A 6” Chef Knife is ideal for anyone who simply feels more comfortable with a shorter blade or has limited space - whether that’s on their cutting board at home or prep station at work.
The STEELPORT 6” Chef Knife has the same performance aspects of the 8” Chef Knife, with a slightly shorter blade and more curve at the tip, allowing for nimble handling and cutting. The handle is the same full size as the 8”, contoured to accommodate any hand, and offering a 2" height at the blade heel for finger clearance.
The core differentiating features of any STEELPORT knife, including the 8” Chef Knife, 6” Chef Knife, and the several yet-to-be-announced shapes and sizes coming later this year, include:
- Drop Forged One-Piece construction: Solid one-piece traditional drop forged construction from blade tip to end cap for a well-balanced and long-lasting knife.
- 65 HRC Carbon Steel: Through proprietary differential heat treatment, American 52100 Carbon Steel achieves unmatched 65 HRC hardness at the blade and a softer spine at less than 30 HRC, creating exceptional sharpness and durability.
- Contoured Bolster with Hand Polished Edges: Smooth transition from bolster to handle for comfort, and encourages proper pinch grip hold.
- Oregon Big Leaf Maple Burl Handle: Locally sourced, naturally unique burl wood, stabilized with resin to meet tough kitchen requirements and won’t shrink or swell.
- Made-In-America: American-forged blade, all US-sourced materials, handcrafted in Portland, Oregon for the only broadly available, entirely USA-made cutlery option.
About STEELPORT Knife Co.:
STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery. Nothing in the kitchen knife world compares to a properly forged carbon steel knife, and we know our customers go out of their way to use products that mirror their own work ethic and aesthetic. STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools. STEELPORT Knife Co. believes in craftsmanship without compromise and our passionate team delivers trusted performance, iconic design and handcrafted individuality through rigorous attention to detail. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon. Shop and learn more at https://www.steelportknife.com/ and on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/SteelportKnifeCo/, Facebook, and YouTube.
