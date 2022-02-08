Update: Qualifying Period for Congressional Candidates

Submit Release
Tuesday, February 08, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— Party qualifying for all elections for the 2022 cycle ended on January 28, 2022. Prior to this date, the federal courts granted a preliminary injunction relating to the congressional races. The preliminary injunction extended qualifying for these congressional races through February 11, 2022.

Prior to February 11, the U.S. Supreme Court granted the State’s stay and put us back at the status quo.

This meant that qualifying officially ended on January 28, and the February 11 extension was no longer in effect.

Any candidate that qualified between January 28 and February 7 (prior to the stay being granted) was qualified to be on the ballot. Anyone attempting to qualify after the stay was granted was time-barred by January 28 cutoff.

The question of whether or not the February 11 qualifying cutoff could still be followed is a party decision of which this office has no opinion.

The parties will certify their candidates to us on March 9. We will accept what is certified to us by the parties.

 

 

