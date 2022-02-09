‘Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship Fund’ Announces Winter 2022 Scholarship and Winner of Fall 2021 Scholarship

Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship Logo Winner Fall 2021 Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship

Winner of ‘Dr. Bomi Joseph Fall 2021 Healthcare Scholarship' is Ms. Susheela Rajaratnam of NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

This scholarship has been a huge blessing. It was easy to apply and I got asked for verification about 2 weeks after the deadline. I got notified that I was the winner and got the money soon after. ” — Ms. Susheela Rajaratnam

CAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship Fund’ is proud to announce Susheela Rajaratnam of NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing as the winner of the ‘Dr. Bomi Joseph Fall 2021 Healthcare Scholarship’.

Susheela is enrolled in the accelerated 15-month nursing program. Although the pandemic is dampening spirits around the world, she brings a positive and vibrant flair to nursing. She likes to work in a high impact environment and is an active blood donor. She has donated blood multiple times and actively volunteers and leads blood drives and is a prolific recruiter of fresh blood donors. Susheela has Dr. Joseph's empathy to help people and wants to pay forward by having her own healthcare scholarship.

Peak Health Center is now accepting applications for the ‘Dr. Bomi Joseph Winter 2022 Healthcare Scholarship'. Every new Quarter is having a significantly larger number of applicants. The number of deserving candidates is also increasing. Therefore, the 'Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship Fund' has the option to award unto TWO winners per quarter. The two worthy, healthcare candidates can directly collect their awards, or direct Peak Health to pay their educational institution.

Candidates must submit an essay of 500 words or less, explaining why they chose their field of study and what they think they can contribute to their profession. A competitive piece should stand out from the rest by being describing the individual’s goals and how they are going to use the scholarship to better their life! The most compelling applications will be selected, and the winners will be notified if they meet the required qualifications.

A letter of acceptance or other proof of enrollment at a post-secondary educational institution must be submitted along with an essay to be considered. Students have until the deadline of midnight on Monday, February 28th, 2022, to submit their essays and verification documents.

To complete the application process, please visit the following link: http://www.drbomijosephscholarships.com/

About Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship Fund- Dr. Bomi Joseph is an experienced healthcare professional and the Director of Peak Health in Los Gatos, California. He is a strong proponent of measuring & improving health. He believes in functional fitness, low calorie density foods and “Agelessness.” He believes a majority of modern degenerative health issues are caused by unnatural lifestyles and habits. In most cases, natural herbs and a healthier lifestyle can be more effective in treating this disease than drugs. By using our body as it was designed, and by keeping it connected with nature, most people can cultivate better health for the rest of their lives.

For more information on ‘Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship Fund’, please visit- https://www.drbomijosephscholarships.com.

For more information on Dr. Bomi Joseph, please visit- https://www.drbomijoseph.com

For further details on Peak Health, visit https://peak.health/



