State re-opens COVID-19 test portal for third time

Rapid antigen tests can be ordered and shipped directly to Washington households at no-cost

OLYMPIA –The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is re-opening a statewide portal that allows people to order COVID-19 rapid tests online, then have them shipped to their doorsteps. This time, 1.45 million tests will be available, serving 290,000 households.

Washington state residents can go to www.sayyescovidhometest.org to order one at-home test kit (up to 5 tests). Recipients will get those tests delivered at no cost, but only while supplies last. When more supplies become available, the state will open the portal again.

This is the third time the state has made tests available like this and, in the two prior openings, the system worked successfully. On Friday, Jan. 21, the state opened the portal for the first time with 1.4 million tests available for order. Within eight hours, all tests had been claimed, and approximately 340,000 households received tests. In round two, 130,000 households were served.

Tests are expected to arrive within a few days of the order being placed.

People can still get COVID-19 tests through any of the following options:

It is possible to report a positive test result from an at-home test through the state’s COVID-19 hotline. The state hotline, 1-800-525-0127 (then press #), is available Monday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Tuesday to Sunday (and observed holidays) 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Language assistance is available.

DOH encourages all smartphone users to download or enable WA Notify for not just exposure notifications but plugging in positive results. For anyone using WA Notify at the time they test positive for COVID-19, they can record their positive test results directly into WA Notify on their devices.

If you have symptoms, you should assume you have COVID-19 even if you don’t have a test to confirm it and stay home if you’re sick.

Tests can be ordered here:

