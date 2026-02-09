State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (02-09-2026)

For immediate release: February 9, 2026 (26-020)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clallam County

In December 2025 the Department of Health revoked Britni L. Gordon’s (HM60633596) home care aide credential. In April 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services found Gordon financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Gordon from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Clark County

In December 2025 the Department of Health suspended Gerrianne Aguon’s (NC10098955) certified nursing assistant credential for at least five years. In July 2024, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Aguon financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Aguon from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. Aguon must comply with all terms of the order, including paying a $1,000 fine, before petitioning for reinstatement.

King County

In January 2026 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended Ashley Browning’s (VB61249559, VA61352438) pharmacy technician and pharmacy assistant credentials. In January 2024, Browning was ordered to comply with a monitoring program and appear before the Washington Medical Commission within 12 months in the matter of her license to practice as a physician assistant. Browning failed to respond to the commission’s request for information.

In January 2026 the Department of Health and Faleuli Leota (CO60662657) entered an agreed order indefinitely suspending Leota’s substance use disorder professional trainee credential. In May 2023, Leota self-reported to the department that she reported to work under the influence of alcohol.

Pierce County

In December 2025 the Department of Health and Liana Marie Mozee (HM61478680, NA61359268) entered an agreed order suspending Mozee’s home care aide and registered nursing assistant credentials for at least three years. In July 2024, Mozee stole patients’ financial information and altered checks for personal use.

Spokane County

In January 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Carl J. Diana’s (NC10075049) certified nursing assistant credential. In March 2024, Diana appeared intoxicated at work, admitted to drinking alcohol and refused to submit to an alcohol test. Diana failed to respond to the department’s request for information.

Thurston County

In January 2026 the Department of Health summarily suspended Victoria Anne Molina’s (NA61107460) registered nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In May 2023, Department of Social and Health Services’ Adult Protective Services determined Molina neglected a vulnerable adult. In September 2025, the finding became final and Molina was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services vulnerable adult abuse registry, effective September 9, 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Molina from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Out of State

Arizona: In December 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended David Gimre Richardson’s (DE00005754) dentist credential. Between 2018 and 2019, Richardson failed to meet the required standard of care while providing dental treatment to a patient. Richardson failed to respond to the department’s requests for information.