State disciplines health care providers (02-06-2026)

For immediate release: February 6, 2026 (26-018)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency website.

Island County

In October 2025 the Department of Health denied Cassandra Brimeyer’s (NA61563604) application for a registered nursing assistant credential. In June 2025, Brimeyer was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services long-term care abuse and neglect registry, which disqualifies her from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Jefferson County

In October 2025 the Department of Health denied Rachelle Lynn Quinton’s (NA61577100) application for a registered nursing assistant credential. In May 2023, Quinton entered an order for violation of probation related to a controlled substance offense in Idaho and failed to provide proof of completing a required substance use evaluation.

King County

In January 2026 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission denied Iris Darby’s (VB61516143) application for a pharmacy assistant credential after Darby withdrew her request for a hearing regarding conditions placed on the license.

In December 2025 the Department of Health denied Nahelia Imani Richards’ (NC61648402) application for a certified nursing assistant credential. In April 2024, Richards engaged in a verbal and physical altercation with the owner of the facility where she was employed.

In October 2025 the Department of Health notified Getahun Mekonen Yimam (NC60177575) that his certified nursing assistant credential was issued in error. Yimam did not meet the requirements for licensure at the time the credential was activated. The credential was set to be rescinded and the application moved to pending status on Nov. 21, 2025, unless Yimam requested a hearing to show the necessary requirements for licensure had been satisfied.

Pierce County

In December 2025 the Department of Health denied Donna Marie Sweet’s (HM61663843) application for a home care aide credential. In October 2025, Sweet entered an agreed order with the department that placed conditions on her agency affiliated counselor and mental health counselor associate credentials.

In December 2025 the Department of Health denied Dempsey Eugene Younce’s (NC70072202) application for a certified nursing assistant credential. In March 2019 and January 2022, Younce was convicted of driving under the influence-related offenses in Virginia and Colorado. Both convictions were gross misdemeanors.

Skagit County

In January 2026 the Department of Health charged substance use disorder professional trainee and agency affiliated counselor Elizabeth Anita Holland (CG60743291, CO60794217) with unprofessional conduct. Between July 2023 and September 2023, Holland allegedly withdrew $23,973.30 from a vulnerable adult for her personal use. In April 2025, Holland pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, a class B felony.

Snohomish County

In December 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission and Khaled F. Abdelrazzak (PH00063533) entered an agreed order reinstating Abdelrazzak’s pharmacist credential with conditions, including probation for at least five years.

In January 2026 the Department of Health notified Rebecca Tripp of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order for the unlicensed practice of substance use disorder professional trainee and social worker. Between September 2023 and April 2024, Tripp created substance abuse treatment records and urinalysis documentation, included credential information on the documents, and used them to demonstrate compliance with court-ordered substance abuse treatment. Tripp does not hold and has never held a license to practice as a substance use disorder professional trainee or social worker in Washington.

Thurston County

In January 2026 the Department of Health and Fei Li entered an agreed order requiring Li to permanently cease and desist from practicing massage therapy. Li must comply with all terms and conditions of the order, including paying a $1,000 fine.