Statewide Child Wellness Survey shows Washington families are resilient but face barriers to basic needs, childcare, and healthcare

OLYMPIA – New data from Washington’s Child Wellness Survey (CWS) shows that families with young children across the state demonstrate strong resilience and problem-solving skills, even as many continue to face challenges meeting basic needs such as housing, food, childcare, and transportation.

The survey, which focuses on families with children ages 6 months to 5 years, provides one of the most comprehensive statewide snapshots of early childhood and family well-being in Washington.

“The Child Wellness Survey gives us insight into how young families in Washington are finding their way in a changing and often difficult world,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, State Health Officer. “We hope the survey's findings will inform policies and planning to better support the health of children and families.”

Key Findings: Family Strengths

Results show most Washington families with young children report high levels of problem-solving and resilience and generally believe their children are healthy:

About 98% of children live in families that find ways to navigate challenges.

of children live in families that find ways to navigate challenges. About 92% of children live in families where family traditions are important.

About 95% of children live in families that feel able to solve problems.

of children live in families that feel able to solve problems. 91% of caregivers rate their child’s health as excellent or very good.

Key Findings: Ongoing Challenges

At the same time, the survey highlights barriers that affect families:

About 20-30% of families report having unmet basic needs such as housing, food, and transportation.

of families report having unmet basic needs such as housing, food, and transportation. About 25% of families needing healthcare referrals for their children reported difficulties getting them.

About 25% of families lack access to the childcare they need.

“The findings show young families in Washington are navigating challenges while supporting their children,” said Maayan Simckes, PhD, MPH, DOH’s Population Survey Supervisor. “They also underscore the crucial role that safe and resilient families, neighborhoods, and communities play when times get tough.”

About the Survey

The Washington State Department of Health modeled the CWS after King County’s Best Starts for Kids Health Survey and adapted it for statewide use to capture the voices of parents and caregivers across Washington. By focusing on families with children ages 6 months to 5 years, the CWS fills an important data gap and provides insight into an age group that is often underrepresented in population health surveys.

National Context

While population-based surveys focused on children under age 5 are relatively uncommon nationwide, available national data suggest Washington families are experiencing similar patterns compared to families across the country. For example, the 2023 National Survey of Children’s Health, conducted at a smaller scale and using different methods, shows that about 9 in 10 families nationwide report excellent or very good health among their young children, comparable to Washington’s results. In addition, roughly 2 in 3 caregivers nationally definitely agreed that their child is safe in their neighborhood, also similar to Washington’s findings.