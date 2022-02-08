New Haven Barracks/Serious injury Motor Vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B5000351
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: February 8, 2022 @ 09:38 hours.
STREET: Vermont Route 22A
TOWN: Orwell
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vermont Route 73
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER:
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Thomas F. Thompson
AGE: 73
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lancaster, New Hampshire.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler
VEHICLE MODEL: Town and Country
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled.
INJURIES: Critical.
HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital/ UVM Medical Center.
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Timothy M. Cote
AGE: 55
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct. Vermont.
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: International.
VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled.
INJURIES: Minor Injuries.
HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital.
V#3
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: HONDA
VEHICLE MODEL: CIVIC
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: TOTALED
V#4:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: JEEP
VEHICLE MODEL: CHK
DAMAGE TO V#4: TOTALED
INJURIES: UNOCCUPIED.
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 8, 2022 at approximately 0938 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer unit at the intersection of Vermont Route 22A and Vermont Route 73 in the Town of Orwell. It was reported that powerlines were down across the roadway and there were serious injuries sustained from the collision. Investigation revealed that V#2 was traveling southbound on Vermont Route 22A, while V#1 was traveling west on Vermont Route 22A, approaching the intersection with Vermont Route 22A.
V#1 failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled into the south bound lane of Vermont Route 22A. V#2 collided with V#1 in the southbound lane of Vermont Route 22A. Both V#1 and V#2 traveled off the roadway and into a parking lot on the west side of Vermont Route 22A, subsequently colliding with two more vehicles that were parked in the parking lot without operators. Both operators were transported to Porter Hospital in Middlebury to be treated for their injuries. Thompson was listed to be in critical condition and was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center to be treated for his life-threatening injuries. This incident is still under investigation with more information to follow. The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Orwell Fire Department and First Response, along with members of the Middlebury Rescue Squad, along with deputies from the Addison County Sheriffs Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: Y N
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME:
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918