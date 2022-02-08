New Haven Barracks/Serious injury Motor Vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B5000351

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: February 8, 2022 @ 09:38 hours.

STREET: Vermont Route 22A

TOWN: Orwell

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vermont Route 73

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER:

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Thomas F. Thompson

AGE: 73

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lancaster, New Hampshire.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: Town and Country

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled.

INJURIES: Critical.

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital/ UVM Medical Center.

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Timothy M. Cote

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Jct. Vermont.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: International.

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled.

INJURIES: Minor Injuries.

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital.

V#3

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: HONDA

VEHICLE MODEL: CIVIC

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: TOTALED

V#4:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: JEEP

VEHICLE MODEL: CHK

DAMAGE TO V#4: TOTALED

INJURIES: UNOCCUPIED.

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On February 8, 2022 at approximately 0938 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer unit at the intersection of Vermont Route 22A and Vermont Route 73 in the Town of Orwell. It was reported that powerlines were down across the roadway and there were serious injuries sustained from the collision. Investigation revealed that V#2 was traveling southbound on Vermont Route 22A, while V#1 was traveling west on Vermont Route 22A, approaching the intersection with Vermont Route 22A.

V#1 failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled into the south bound lane of Vermont Route 22A. V#2 collided with V#1 in the southbound lane of Vermont Route 22A. Both V#1 and V#2 traveled off the roadway and into a parking lot on the west side of Vermont Route 22A, subsequently colliding with two more vehicles that were parked in the parking lot without operators. Both operators were transported to Porter Hospital in Middlebury to be treated for their injuries. Thompson was listed to be in critical condition and was subsequently transported to UVM Medical Center to be treated for his life-threatening injuries. This incident is still under investigation with more information to follow. The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Orwell Fire Department and First Response, along with members of the Middlebury Rescue Squad, along with deputies from the Addison County Sheriffs Department.

