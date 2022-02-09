Dr. Julio Friedmann Joins Carbon Direct as Full-Time Chief Scientist

Dr. Friedmann at the awarding of the Helena Prize, a worldwide award designed to spur and support young entrepreneurs fighting climate change. Photo Credit: Helena.org.

Carbon management firm appoints Dr. Julio Friedmann, one of the foremost global authorities on CO2 removal, to catalyze the carbon economy.

Dr. Friedmann helped us launch Carbon Direct and has played an instrumental role. His expertise and passion for climate action will continue to advance our mission to scale quality CO2 management.” — Jonathan Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer at Carbon Direct

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Julio Friedmann has joined Carbon Direct full-time as Chief Scientist. Dr. Friedmann will retain a role as a non-resident fellow at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University SIPA, where he acted as Senior Research Scholar leading the Carbon Management Research Initiative.

During the Obama Administration, Dr. Friedmann served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Fossil Energy at the Department of Energy to advance their R&D program in fossil energy systems, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and CO2 utilization. His expertise includes holistic carbon management and hydrogen production and use.

Dr. Friedmann has been a long-time contributor and advisor to Carbon Direct, working with Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Goldberg to establish the firm with the goal of delivering quality CO2 management at scale. His move to Carbon Direct in a full-time capacity reflects both the urgency of the climate crisis and the firm’s trajectory in catalyzing the carbon economy.

Dr. Friedmann will support both the investment and advisory arms of the company. This will include evaluating promising technologies and companies, assessing global CO2 removal projects, and helping to create standards for CO2 removal. Read his bio here and follow him on Twitter @CarbonWrangler.

About: Carbon Direct combines scientific expertise, software, and financial capital to work with corporate clients to fulfill their carbon management commitments, and to make direct investments into leading carbon management companies. Carbon Direct’s team of world-renowned carbon scientists has a critical understanding of the risks and opportunities of carbon technologies. Learn more at www.carbon-direct.com.