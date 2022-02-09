AcademicInfluence.com Spotlights the Top Online Degree Programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities

Which HBCUs offer online degree programs? Which are the best? AcademicInfluence.com ranks the top HBCUs for their online degree programs—undergrad, grad, and doctoral

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Black History Month 2022, AcademicInfluence.com continues its series of links celebrating the accomplishments of Black academia with rankings of the leading online degree programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) :

Best HBCU Online Programs

Best HBCU Online Master’s Programs

HBCU MBA Programs Online

In addition, see the AcademicInfluence.com site for information regarding the 11 online doctoral programs available at eight HBCUs.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities are schools that were established between 1865 and 1964 with the goal of advancing educational opportunities for Black students. HBCUs remain a critical source of education, community, and opportunity for Black students as well as a diverse cross-section of Latino, Asian, and White students. The very best HBCUs serve as a place for belonging, empowerment, and pride in Black American culture.

“Now, the unique benefits of HBCUs are increasingly available through online degree programs, and they carry the same advantages that we’ve come to expect more broadly from online education,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. “HBCUs continue to expand online degree offerings so that those living in communities without physical access can still take advantage of this culturally distinctive pathway to educational and career advancement. That’s why our team at AcademicInfluence.com is focused on using our innovative ranking technology to cast a well-deserved spotlight on the very best online HBCU degree options.”

Why do the rankings at AcademicInfluence.com outperform those of other ranking sites? The reason is the proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that measures a school’s influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. By analyzing massive data sources such as Wikipedia, Crossref, and Semantic Scholar and tracking their connections, the InfluenceRanking Engine creates a map of academic influence that provides students with a better ranking for a better education. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this ranking technology.

The undergrad rankings feature 36 HBCUs that offer nearly 350 online degree programs, each entry featuring additional top rankings for each school, the degrees offered, and overview data about the school including tuition costs and acceptance and graduation rates. For students who want more details, links in each entry will lead to full school profiles on the AcademicInfluence.com site.

The master’s degree rankings offer similar data on each entry, covering 25 HBCUs that offer over 100 online master’s degree programs. The MBA-specific page spotlights 11 HBCUs that offer a master’s degree in business administration, which remains a popular degree choice among working adults.

“Students unaware of the online degree program options at HBCUs not only have that information available to them now, but they can trust these rankings because of the advanced way AcademicInfluence.com derives them,” says Macosko. “By measuring true influence, these rankings help students align with programs that are having the greatest impact on the real world today.”

