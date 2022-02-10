Qube Technologies announces expanded commitment with TRP Energy as part of comprehensive emissions management program
ALBERTA, CANADA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qube Technologies Inc. (“Qube”), the leader in low-cost, continuous methane monitoring, announced TRP Energy’s (“TRP”) commitment to deploy emissions monitoring technology at all twenty-five of their facilities in the Permian Basin. Qube provides oil and gas producers with a low-cost and accurate solution using fixed sensors that continuously monitor multiple gases for leaks on site. Data collected by these sensors is then analyzed using advanced algorithms to rapidly infer leak location, quantity, and type, supplying operators with critical, real-time information that enables them to reduce emissions immediately.
As a leading Midland Basin E&P operator focused on carbon reduction, TRP has tested multiple methane detection technologies, collaborated with environmental thought leaders, and redesigned oilfield infrastructure to green the oilfield. “We are excited to announce this expansive, ground based detection initiative as it represents a quantum leap forward in ensuring all methane emissions are captured using continuous, multi-point sensor coverage encompassing every production facility. Using the latest technology to proactively obtain complete, real-time methane detection coverage across an entire asset is the lowest hanging fruit available to decarbonize the oilfield. And this drives toward our overarching goal of producing vital, affordable domestic energy with the lowest possible carbon footprint.” said Randy Dolan, Co-Chief Executive Officer at TRP.
Qube continues to form partnerships with leading energy companies focused on reducing their carbon footprint while maintaining competitiveness in a global market that is moving towards sustainable production practices and ESG efforts. New regulations and standards across North America have mandated methane emissions reduction efforts and voluntary efforts by leading oil and gas companies have fostered an innovative approach to emissions reduction strategies and targets.
“We are thrilled to be working with the TRP team on this project, expanding our deployments after a successful pilot,” said Alex MacGregor, Chief Executive Officer at Qube. “This partnership will further advance their ESG goal to be a sustainable producer through the application of our continuous monitoring technology.”
About the participants:
Qube Technologies:
Qube is a Calgary-based start-up developing a low-cost environmental surveillance technology. Our mission is to help primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other emissions. Qube is currently working with leading operators across North America and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Please visit qubeiot.com for more information.
TRP Energy:
TRP is private operating company focused on investing in upstream assets across premier onshore U.S. basins that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. As a responsible operator, we are dedicated to advancing environmental initiatives that will lead to a greener oil patch. Please visit trpenergy.com for more information.
For more information, please contact:
Randy Dolan
TRP Energy
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rdolan@trpenergy.com
Alex MacGregor
