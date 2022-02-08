Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 08, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, February 8 - House of Representatives

February 8, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Bob Matzie.

Communications Received

Dear President Pro Tempore Corman and Speaker Cutler,

If it meets with the approval of the General Assembly, I am respectfully requesting a Joint Session of the General Assembly on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The purpose of this session would be to address the members of the House and Senate for the annual budget address, at a time that is convenient to the General Assembly.

Sincerely,

Tom Wolf

Governor

The Speaker submitted for the record the Annual Financing Strategy Report, FY 2021-2022 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

February 7, 2022

Resolved that,

Representative Welby, Lackawanna County, is elected a member of the Veterans’ Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. Representative Burns, Cambria County, resigned.

Representative Shusterman, Chester County, is elected a member of the Tourism and Recreational Development Committee, Representative Burns, Cambria County, resigned.

Representative Pisciottano, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Consumer Affair Committee, Representative Burns, Cambria County, resigned.

Respectfully submitted,

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

February 8, 2022

Resolved that,

Representative Rep. Guzman, Berks County, is elected a member of the Appropriations Committee.

Representative Williams, Chester County, is elected a member of the Professional Licensure Committee, Representative Harkins, Erie County, resigned.

Representative Mullins, Lackawanna County, is elected a member of the Professional Licensure Committee. Representative Burns, Cambria County, resigned.

Representative Kosierowski, Lackawanna County, is elected a member of the Insurance Committee. Representative Mullins, Lackawanna County, resigned.

Respectfully submitted,

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1082

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

February 8, 2022

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 28, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, March 21, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of Monday, March 21, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, March 28, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

February 8, 2022

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring, That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in Joint Session on today, February 8, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of hearing an address by His Excellency, Governor Tom Wolf; and be it further;

RESOLVED, That a committee of three, on the part of the Senate, be appointed to act with a similar committee on the part of the House of Representatives, to escort His Excellency, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to the Hall of the House of Representatives.

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1082

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

HB 1614 To Appropriations

HB 2126 To Appropriations

HB 2216 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1984 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 2212 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2315 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

SB 450 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 1082 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 637

HB 802

HB 1587

HB 1792

HB 1957

HB 2068

HB 2073

HB 2159

HB 2269

HB 2315

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 802

HB 1587

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.