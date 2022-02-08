Daily Session Report for Tuesday, February 08, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, February 8 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
February 8, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Bob Matzie.
Communications Received
Dear President Pro Tempore Corman and Speaker Cutler,
If it meets with the approval of the General Assembly, I am respectfully requesting a Joint Session of the General Assembly on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The purpose of this session would be to address the members of the House and Senate for the annual budget address, at a time that is convenient to the General Assembly.
Sincerely,
Tom Wolf
Governor
The Speaker submitted for the record the Annual Financing Strategy Report, FY 2021-2022 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Committees on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
February 7, 2022
Resolved that,
Representative Welby, Lackawanna County, is elected a member of the Veterans’ Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. Representative Burns, Cambria County, resigned.
Representative Shusterman, Chester County, is elected a member of the Tourism and Recreational Development Committee, Representative Burns, Cambria County, resigned.
Representative Pisciottano, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Consumer Affair Committee, Representative Burns, Cambria County, resigned.
Respectfully submitted,
Joanna McClinton
Democratic Leader
Committees on Committees
In the House of Representatives
February 8, 2022
Resolved that,
Representative Rep. Guzman, Berks County, is elected a member of the Appropriations Committee.
Representative Williams, Chester County, is elected a member of the Professional Licensure Committee, Representative Harkins, Erie County, resigned.
Representative Mullins, Lackawanna County, is elected a member of the Professional Licensure Committee. Representative Burns, Cambria County, resigned.
Representative Kosierowski, Lackawanna County, is elected a member of the Insurance Committee. Representative Mullins, Lackawanna County, resigned.
Respectfully submitted,
Joanna McClinton
Democratic Leader
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1082
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
February 8, 2022
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, March 28, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, March 21, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives recesses the week of Monday, March 21, 2022, it reconvene the week of Monday, March 28, 2022, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
February 8, 2022
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring, That the Senate and House of Representatives meet in Joint Session on today, February 8, 2022, at 11:30 A.M. in the Hall of the House of Representatives for the purpose of hearing an address by His Excellency, Governor Tom Wolf; and be it further;
RESOLVED, That a committee of three, on the part of the Senate, be appointed to act with a similar committee on the part of the House of Representatives, to escort His Excellency, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to the Hall of the House of Representatives.
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1082
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
HB 1614 To Appropriations
HB 2126 To Appropriations
HB 2216 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1984 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 2212 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 2315 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
SB 450 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 1082 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 637
HB 802
HB 1587
HB 1792
HB 1957
HB 2068
HB 2073
HB 2159
HB 2269
HB 2315
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 802
HB 1587
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.