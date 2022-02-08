New Resource for School Districts: McKinney-Vento Community Regional Representatives

Through a new partnership with service providers statewide, funded by the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth state reservation, the Maine Department of Education has contracted with several organizations to provide county-specific support to schools for implementing the requirements of the McKinney-Vento Act. These organizations include New Beginnings, Preble Street, Shaw House, Gateway Community Services Maine, and the Maine Youth Action Board.

Over the next two years, McKinney-Vento Regional Representatives from these organizations will be meeting with each McKinney-Vento liaison around the state to learn how to best support schools’ work with identification, outreach, and referral services for students and families who are experiencing housing instability. The Maine DOE Homeless Education State Coordinator, Amelia Lyons, will continue to provide professional development and technical assistance to School Administrative Units directly as well.

The Maine Department of Education will kick off this collaboration with virtual regional meetings to introduce, share available resources, and hold space to discuss the most pressing issues schools in Maine are currently facing with homelessness.

Who: McKinney-Vento district liaisons and building points of contact

When:

Download the flyer (PDF)

For More Information Contact:

Amelia Lyons at amelia.lyons@maine.gov or Susan Lieberman at susan.lieberman88@gmail.com.