Working trip in Buston city

TAJIKISTAN, February 8 - On February 8, the working trip of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the Sughd region began from Buston city.

In this industrial city, at first, with the participation of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, an enterprise for the production of screws of the “Nurtez” Limited Liability Company was put into operation.

The enterprise in the industrial zone of Buston was built by domestic entrepreneurs - the Akramov brothers at the cost of 15.3 million somoni, more than 40 types of screws of various shapes and sizes will be produced here, which are in great demand in the domestic market these days.

Then, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in Buston, after a major overhaul and reconstruction, commissioned the “Zari Sughd” jewelry enterprise.

The commissioned facility is a subsidiary of the State Unitary Enterprise "Fuluzoti nodiri Tojikiston", which for many years was in a deplorable state and was inactive. After the announcement of the initiative to accelerate the industrialization of the country as the fourth strategic goal, “Zari Sughd” was completely reconstructed and equipped with modern equipment for the production of high quality products.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, visited the production workshops of the enterprise and had a warm conversation with the workers.

It was reported that at the first stage the enterprise will produce products in the amount of up to 50 million somoni per year, and in the coming years it is expected to bring the figure to 100 million somoni. "Zari Sughd" produces jewelry, various souvenirs, badges, busts, metal forms, and also makes gifts and souvenirs from decorative stones.

Within the framework of his working trip to Buston, Sughd region, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned an enterprise for the processing of metals and the production of iron profiles and pipes “Ganjofar” Limited Liability Company.

The enterprise for the processing of metals and the production of iron profiles and pipes was established with the aim of expanding the process of accelerated industrialization of the country as the fourth national goal under the "Years of Industrial Development" (2022-2026). The purpose of creating a new industrial enterprise is the effective use of its own potential, the creation of new jobs and the production of high quality domestic products. The new production facility was built by domestic entrepreneur Amirjon Samadov on Sanoatchiyon Street in Buston on an area of 2 hectares. The production building of the enterprise covers an area of 4,300 square meters.