RBO Welcomes Melissa Thomson Matthews as New Vice President of Business Development
Experienced V.P. brings proficiency in marketing, client services, and strategic development to RBOST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January 2022, RBO named Melissa Thomson Matthews as their new Vice President of Business Development.
Melissa comes to RBO with extensive experience in market positioning, business gap analysis, and strategic planning across sales and marketing from various industries. Her responsibilities have included Marketing Manager for ULTA Beauty, Director of Client Services and Marketing for RedRover, Advertising Director for the St. Louis Business Journal, and most recently, the Commercial Print Sales and Marketing Director at the Missourian. She is also a founding board member, president, and past president of the Memphis American Marketing Association.
"The collaboration between team members and execution of ideas at RBO has been terrific," says Melissa. "This company is very forward-thinking, especially with internal operations and product development. It's exciting to be part of a team so focused on continuous improvement and seeing results that make the lives of our client partners easier."
To learn more about the new RBO, explore RBO BrandSync in detail, or contact the team, visit rboinc.com.
RBO helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand controls, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four pillars are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO executes on the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.
